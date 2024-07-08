Daniel Island Kids have ‘flocking fun’ raising funds

Daniel Island was overrun with pink flamingos the last week in June. Across five nights, 60 young Daniel Island do-gooders flocked 65 homes with flamingos to raise money for Make-A-Wish South Carolina and honor the memory of Charlie Peary and his Daniel Island family.

Hart Peary was thrilled to see the kids taking more responsibility for fundraising and flocking. “It’s amazing to see the impact that these children had within this fundraiser. Their smiles of accomplishment each night was worth all their hard work. I’m so excited to see this amazing group of flockers grow even bigger in the future as they grant more wishes in memory of my son, Charlie.”

For Allison Pack the impact of the event was twofold.

“My kids and our neighbors and friends put out 1,000 flyers. Not me. Not Hart. And we ran out. The kids owned this. This was their event and the pride I saw in them gave me more pride than I could have dreamt. The second piece was the community involvement and the warmth we felt. Everyone was eager to help these kids.”

Young first-time flockers were thrilled to be a part of the flamingo fundraiser.

“I like putting the flamingos in people’s yards and meeting up with my friends for a good cause,” 6-year-old Amerson Combs exclaimed. Three-year-old sibling Harper said, “I liked seeing all the decorated golf carts.”

Gail Buck, owner of Buck’s Deli, was happy to be part of the flocking fundraiser.

“This was our first year flocking and it was so awesome to see our community come together, and honor Charlie Peary’s memory.”

Another local business owner, Dr. Christina Church of Daniel Island Dentistry, was thrilled to jump in the golf cart and experience her children’s excitement.

“Not only did it give us a chance to teach them about giving back but reminded us all of the profound impact the community support and compassion can have for other families in need. The kids of this community have the power to be such a positive influence on one another.”

This was Marty Stratchan and her daughter’s first time flocking.

“Such a wonderful opportunity for kids to learn the power of community and giving back. Another great Daniel Island memory.”

Six-year-old Jane agreed with her mom.

“It was fun to flock with friends. We helped Charlie and his family and other kids who have wishes.”

Lisa Shaw personally knows the need to support Make-A-Wish.

“The Make-A-Wish Foundation holds a special place in our hearts. Our son, Rhys, was a Make-A-Wish kid, and his trip to Seattle to see the Seahawks was a life-changing experience for him and our entire family. It brought us joy and hope during a challenging time. We’re grateful for the opportunity to give back.”

The Daniel Island Kids raised $32,000 from their week of flocking – enough for four wishes – a 41% increase in donations from 2023.