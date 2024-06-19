Daniel Island Kids prove you’re never too young to make a difference

For the third year in a row, local youngsters known as The Daniel Island Kids are raising money with their annual flamingo flocking fundraiser.

On June 23-27, over 40 pint-sized philanthropists, some as young as 2, will be “flocking” local front yards with pink flamingos for Make-A-Wish South Carolina in honor of the memory of Charlie Peary and his Daniel Island family.

The organization granted Charlie’s last wish with Charlie-Palooza, a party to celebrate friendship.

All donations will go to the local Make-A-Wish foundation and support children living with critical or life-threatening illnesses.

Shannon Rice, coastal region development manager at MAW, said the average cost of a wish in South Carolina is $7,500.

There are around 400 children currently waiting for their wish, and about 70 of those live in the Lowcountry. Rice said The Daniel Island Kids are making a big difference.

“This event teaches children early-on the importance of community service,” Rice said. “The idea that they are helping other children heal through granting wishes provides these young philanthropists with a sense of empathy. They are participating in an outdoor activity along with their friends to bring joy to other children at a critical time.”

Allison Pack, organizer of the flocking fundraiser, said this year they are partnering with the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association (POA) and local businesses. “We are working in partnership with Danielle Stix of the property owners’ association. Information is on the POA site.”

The POA has already committed $2,500 to the fundraiser.

“Our local business owners have really stepped up to show support. We are working closely with several businesses, including Daniel Island Living and Home, Baskin-Robbins, New Realm Brewery, and many more, to help spread the word and support the cause. Everyone has gotten involved and wants to help our kids,” Pack said.

New Realm will serve as the nightly meeting spot, hosting the golf carts send-off. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Children are welcome to help flock by meeting at New Realm by 5 p.m.

Last year, the charitable children raised $40,000 and were able to provide a local family’s wish.

Charlie’s mom, Hart Peary, is excited to give back to the community.

“Our son Charlie was nine when he had his wish granted back in 2021. Still to this day Charlie’s wish has left such a positive impact on our lives. Beside the impact MAW had on our family is that this fundraiser is in honor of Charlie which means the world to my family.”

Peary feels blessed to live in what she says is an amazing community.

“With the support from DI residents and local businesses, I know we can come together to raise funding and awareness for future DI Wish kids. It’s so important to have a child step away from the medical world and enter the magical world of Make-A-Wish.”

To get your yard flocked, donate, or participate, text Allison Pack at 678-438-6588.