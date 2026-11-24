Daniel Island is close to maxing out on the number of homes built on the island.

Or is it?

So far, 6,729 of its allotted 7,500 residential units have been completed, leaving 771 units left to construct to reach a full build-out.

While the construction continues, city leaders and developers do agree on one thing: the cap on home building isn't changing.

According to Charleston City Councilmember Boyd Gregg, three developments currently under construction – Stanley Martin on Fairbanks Drive, Davis apartments at the end of Seven Farms Drive, and The Retreat on Daniel Island Park – will bring the island's total to 7,046 units.

That would leave 454 units remaining before reaching the limit.

So, what's left to build, and when will construction end?

Mary Stuart Sutton, chief operating officer of the Daniel Island Property Owners' Association, said all three island associations still have active construction and some vacant land, although available parcels are becoming scarce.

Gregg previously estimated a full build-out within two to three years, but now says the timeline depends largely on developers and market conditions.

"The pace of construction is determined by a number of factors such as current construction costs, economic trends… but the pace seems to have slowed," Sutton said.

COULD THE BUILDING CAP CHANGE?

Technically, yes.

The 7,500-unit restriction dates back to Daniel Island's original master plan, when developers envisioned a traditional town connected by parks, trails, and preserved natural spaces rather than sprawling subdivisions.

Roads, stormwater systems, and other infrastructure were designed around that limit. But the original zoning text includes a provision allowing 2,000 additional residential units, potentially raising the cap to 9,500, if a traffic study demonstrates the road network can accommodate the increase.

Any change would also require a major zoning amendment approved by Charleston City Council.

Gregg, Charleston Mayor William Cogswell, and Councilmember Mike Seekings have expressed opposition to increasing the limit. When asked earlier this year whether the cap could ever be exceeded, Gregg's response was blunt: "Over my dead body."

Sutton said the Daniel Island Company, the island's original developer, has "no desire, intent or plan to increase that cap."

"I believe our quality of life would be diminished by adding additional units," Gregg said.

City communications coordinator Bay Sheehan confirmed the cap applies only to Daniel Island, not neighboring Cainhoy or Point Hope, where residential development will continue.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE ISLAND IS FULL?

Once 7,500 units are reached, no additional residential development will be permitted under the current zoning rules. Instead, Gregg sees Daniel Island's next chapter focusing on maintaining infrastructure, improving parks, and supporting commercial growth.

Projects already underway include improvements to Governors Park and the island's fire and police stations, along with continued attention to roads, sidewalks, and stormwater systems.