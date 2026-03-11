The Daniel Island News brings home big wins at state press awards
The Daniel Island News had plenty to celebrate at the 2026 South Carolina Press Association Annual Awards bringing home numerous honors, including second place for Overall General Excellence in print.
Editor Emma Slaven led the wins with first place for Review Portfolio, first place in Education Beat Reporting, and first, second, and third place in Arts and Entertainment Writing, along with second place in Growth and Development Beat Reporting.
Associate Publisher Patrick Villegas earned first place in Sports Enterprise Writing and third place in Growth and Development Beat Reporting.
Sports reporter Phil Bowman received second place in Spot Sports Story Writing, while designer Jan Marvin won second place in Page One Design and second place in Feature Page Design.
Photographer Peter Finger captured first place in Feature Photo, and former publisher and owner Sue Detar earned third place in Feature Photo.
The newspaper staff also placed third in Use of Social Media, highlighting the team’s strength across reporting, photography, design, and digital storytelling.