The Daniel Island News earns Best of Show, multiple honors in 2026 PALMY advertising awards

The Daniel Island News earned multiple statewide honors in this year’s PALMY advertising competition, including Best of Show in Division K for a print ad created by graphic designer Jan Marvin.

The PALMY Awards highlight advertising excellence among South Carolina’s daily and weekly newspapers, with entries judged across design, creativity, messaging, and overall impact. This year’s competition included submissions from publications across the state, with awards presented in both small- and large-circulation divisions.

“We are privileged and honored to have such an amazing team of ad designers,” said Managing Publisher Patrick Villegas. "These awards not only reflect their creative artwork, but also their dedication to helping our local business partners thrive. We are thrilled to share this success with all of our Daniel Island News advertisers."

Marvin earned Best of Show for her ad design of The Joyful Florist floral shop. The design also placed first in Category 6: Gifts (Divisions K & L Combined).

The Daniel Island News also received first place in Category 16: Newspaper Promotion for its “Best of Daniel Island” campaign, designed by graphic artist Cary Howard. (Divisions K & L Combined)

In Division K (under 7,500 circulation), the newspaper received third place in Category 8: Restaurants/Nightlife for a Wasabi Daniel Island advertisement created by Marvin and Advertising Director Ronda Schilling.

The publication also earned third place in Division K, Category 21: Half Page or Greater for The Daniel Island Club promoting the “Class of 2025,” created by Marvin and Schilling.

Rounding out the honors, the paper earned third place in the Open Division for Category 13: Use of Imagery for the “Spring Blitz Bundle!” campaign, credited to Marvin, Schilling, and Villegas.

The PALMY Awards recognize advertising excellence across South Carolina’s newspaper industry, honoring creative work that connects local businesses with readers through print and digital storytelling.