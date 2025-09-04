The Daniel Island News honored with 17 journalism awards
Wed, 04/09/2025 - 9:43am admin
By:
Suzanne Detar, sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com
The Daniel Island News staff continues to produce quality writing, editing, design, and photography.
Last week, the newspaper earned 17 journalism awards at the South Carolina Press Association’s annual 2024 news contest ceremony.
The contest was judged by members of the Kentucky Press Association.
First place winner Steve Ferber’s Unconventional Wisdom column won the Best of the Best Award for column writing for his “How good are you?” series. The judges said, “The columnist gives multiple positive lessons while also sharing warm personal anecdotes and credible sources. A useful and enjoyable reading experience.”
Photographer Peter Finger won first place in the Sports Feature Photo contest for his action photograph of professional padel athletes playing a demonstration match at the Credit One Charleston Open during last year’s Family Weekend. The judge’s comment: “Great action! Excellent photo!”
Our product is truly a team effort. We congratulate the winners and are thankful to our entire team for collaborating with and improving each other’s work on a weekly basis.
A complete list of winners is provided below.
REPORTING AWARDS:
Open Division - Innovation
Second Place: Emma Slaven
Finding inspiration in unexpected places
All Weekly Division - Health Beat Reporting
Second Place: Emma Slaven
All Weekly Division - Feature Headline Writing
Second Place: Caley Smith
All Weekly Division - Sports Beat Reporting
Third Place: Philip Bowman
All Weekly Division - Education Beat Reporting
Third Place: Emma Slaven
All Weekly Division - Sports Enterprise Reporting
Third Place - Emma Slaven
What will they say?
Column Writing
First Place and Best of the Best: Steve Ferber
Unconventional Wisdom – How good are you? series
Business Beat Reporting
Second Place: Emma Slaven
Food Writing
Third Place: Tom Werner and Suzanne Detar
Incomplete Guide to Indian Food
DESIGN AWARDS
Open Division - Mixed Media Illustration
Second Place: Jan Marvin
Boating Vibes
Inside Page Design
Second Place: Suzanne Detar
Kick it Kicks
Page One Design
Third Place: Jan Marvin
Boating Vibes
Feature Page Design
Third Place: Jan Marvin
Concert in the Park
Sports Page Design
Third Place: Jan Marvin
Football Preview
PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
Sports Feature Photo
First Place: Peter Finger
Professional padel players play a demonstration match at the Credit One Charleston Open during Family Weekend.
Photo Series or Photo Story
Second Place: Suzanne Detar
Scenes from the Pumpkin Walk
General News Photo
Third Place: Peter Finger
Nikki Haley supporters, young and old, line up in New Realm’s courtyard to hear from presidential candidate Nikki Haley.