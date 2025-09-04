The Daniel Island News honored with 17 journalism awards

The Daniel Island News staff continues to produce quality writing, editing, design, and photography.

Last week, the newspaper earned 17 journalism awards at the South Carolina Press Association’s annual 2024 news contest ceremony.

The contest was judged by members of the Kentucky Press Association.

First place winner Steve Ferber’s Unconventional Wisdom column won the Best of the Best Award for column writing for his “How good are you?” series. The judges said, “The columnist gives multiple positive lessons while also sharing warm personal anecdotes and credible sources. A useful and enjoyable reading experience.”

Photographer Peter Finger won first place in the Sports Feature Photo contest for his action photograph of professional padel athletes playing a demonstration match at the Credit One Charleston Open during last year’s Family Weekend. The judge’s comment: “Great action! Excellent photo!”

Our product is truly a team effort. We congratulate the winners and are thankful to our entire team for collaborating with and improving each other’s work on a weekly basis.

A complete list of winners is provided below.