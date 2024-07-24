The Daniel Island News recognized for Best Overall Print & Digital Advertising in the state

For the second year in a row, The Daniel Island News earned the President’s Award for best overall advertising in the state for all weekly newspapers.

The contest, known as the PALMY’s, recognizes and includes the work of the Palmetto State’s 15 daily and 69 weekly newspapers and their advertisers.

Congratulations to the paper’s advertising team: Jan Marvin, Ronda Schilling, Patrick Villegas and Katherine Smith as well as to our award-winning customers!

In addition to winning the overall best advertising award for weekly papers, your community paper also won Best in Show for an advertisement for O’Neill Plastic Surgery.

Advertising in our print and digital products connects our readers with local businesses.

A 2023 SC State Study conducted by Coda Ventures details how important local advertising is to local business. Some of the study’s highlights include:

• 75% of South Carolinians rely on a local newspaper for advertising information about local businesses.

• 90% of potential home buyers and sellers are newspaper readers.

Readers, leaders, and businesspeople know that local news and advertising is credible, relevant and connected to the community. And it works!

We’ve included images of our first-place winners and judges’ comments with this article as well as a list of all winners. You can view a slideshow of all the winners with images of the ads at scpress.org/2024-palmy-winners.