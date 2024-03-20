The Daniel Island News wins the President’s Award for Excellence
Reporters, designers and photographers recognized by press association for outstanding work
By:
Suzanne Detar, sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com
The Daniel Island News was awarded the President’s Award for Excellence from the South Carolina Press Association for being the outstanding mid-sized weekly newspaper in the state.
In addition to recognizing the paper and entire news staff for its overall outstanding quality, many individual reporters, designers and photographers received top prizes for their work.
Please join me in congratulating a truly devoted and talented team!
REPORTING/EDITING:
Education Beat Reporting
First Place
Emma Slaven
• Parent seeks to censor 93 books from Berkeley County schools
• New DIS principal stresses love of teaching and of learning
• Philip Simmons Elementary School Garden of Curiosity honors late student
• Judge’s comments: “Well written. Thorough with ample details in all. Excellent lede in the principal’s store. Sets the stage. Good job.”
Profile Feature Writing
First Place
Emma Slaven
• Through the lens
• Judge’s comments: “The layout was seamless, the article interesting and attention-holding, and the layout of photos was great!”
Lifestyle Feature Writing
First Place
Elizabeth Bush
• Drum roll, please: Daniel Pointe seniors get in the groove with ‘Cardio Drummers’ class
• Judge’s Comments: “This was impressive and a really fun feature to follow along with!”
Lifestyle Feature Writing
Second Place
Patrick Villegas
• Extreme Mechanical Makeover: Land Rover Defenders get outfitted and restored at Arkonik
Editorial in Support of FOI and Open Government Issues
Second Place
Suzanne Detar
• Freedom of Information laws are your tool to use
Food Writing
Second Place
Tom Werner and Suzanne Detar
• Peak Pie Season: Tom and Sue’s Incomplete Guide to Lowcountry Pies
News Section or Special Edition
Second Place
The Daniel Island News Staff
• DI News 20th Anniversary
Column Writing
Second Place
Misty Jo Neilson
• Know Your Neighbor: The Kelsey Effect, Patrick Gilling, Gaby Meyer
Growth and Development
Beat Reporting
Second Place
Emma Slaven
• Developer defers request to remove 23 grand trees after citizen outcry
• Point Hope business district expanding
• Clements Ferry Road: An expanding residential hub of Charleston
Food Writing
Third Place
Marie Rocha-Tygh
• Merry Cravings
Sports Headline Writing
Third Place
Zach Giroux
• Next of Kin: BE taps longtime coach’s grandson to lead boys’ soccer
• ‘We crushed it!’ BE and PSHS track teams set school, individual records
• One and not done: last second free throw sends BE to state title game
Breaking News Reporting
Third Place
Zach Giroux
• BCSD school board abruptly fires superintendent
Enterprise Reporting
Third Place
Elizabeth Bush
• Break Barriers: One of Berkeley County’s first Black public health nurses gave decades of care to Cainhoy
Reporting in Depth
Third Place
Zach Giroux
• BSCB abruptly fires superintendent
Arts and Entertainment Writing
Third Place
Emma Slaven
• Local teen filmmakers weave together Marvel fan film
DESIGN:
Inside Page Design
First Place
Matt Zabierek
• Skate the Stadium
• Judge’s comments: “Congrats on this creative page layout! The use of graphics for a background was a big factor in edging out the other submissions. The photo of the stadium would catch reader eyes, and the story placed in the boxes was clean.”
Inside Page Design
Second Place
Matt Zabierek
• The local buzz
Sports Page Design
Second Place
Matt Zabierek
• Tech-savvy tennis
Page One Design
Third Place
Matt Zabierek
• Wildlife in Focus
Inside Page Design
Third Place
Jan Marvin
• Learn about the mayoral candidates before you vote
PHOTOGRAPHY:
Sports Action Photo
First Place
Doug Pinkerton
• Caption: Former Charleston Open champion Sabine Lisicki (2009) hit 25 aces in her two qualifying matches.
• Judge’s comment: “Sharp photo, well cropped, caught at a good moment to create an interesting visual.”
Personality Photograph or Portrait
Second Place
Doug Pinkerton
• Caption: Intensity! Kenzie Vincent lines up her toss.
Photo Series
Second Place
Doug Pinkerton
• Mother’s Day Brunch in the Park
GENERAL EXCELLENCE
Third Place - Feb. 23. & Sept. 28
PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE
Top prize for mid-sized weekly newspapers for the whole body of work.