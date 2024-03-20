The Daniel Island News wins the President’s Award for Excellence

The Daniel Island News was awarded the President’s Award for Excellence from the South Carolina Press Association for being the outstanding mid-sized weekly newspaper in the state.

In addition to recognizing the paper and entire news staff for its overall outstanding quality, many individual reporters, designers and photographers received top prizes for their work.

Please join me in congratulating a truly devoted and talented team!

REPORTING/EDITING:

Education Beat Reporting

First Place

Emma Slaven

• Parent seeks to censor 93 books from Berkeley County schools

• New DIS principal stresses love of teaching and of learning

• Philip Simmons Elementary School Garden of Curiosity honors late student

• Judge’s comments: “Well written. Thorough with ample details in all. Excellent lede in the principal’s store. Sets the stage. Good job.”

Profile Feature Writing

First Place

Emma Slaven

• Through the lens

• Judge’s comments: “The layout was seamless, the article interesting and attention-holding, and the layout of photos was great!”

Lifestyle Feature Writing

First Place

Elizabeth Bush

• Drum roll, please: Daniel Pointe seniors get in the groove with ‘Cardio Drummers’ class

• Judge’s Comments: “This was impressive and a really fun feature to follow along with!”

Lifestyle Feature Writing

Second Place

Patrick Villegas

• Extreme Mechanical Makeover: Land Rover Defenders get outfitted and restored at Arkonik

Editorial in Support of FOI and Open Government Issues

Second Place

Suzanne Detar

• Freedom of Information laws are your tool to use

Food Writing

Second Place

Tom Werner and Suzanne Detar

• Peak Pie Season: Tom and Sue’s Incomplete Guide to Lowcountry Pies

News Section or Special Edition

Second Place

The Daniel Island News Staff

• DI News 20th Anniversary

Column Writing

Second Place

Misty Jo Neilson

• Know Your Neighbor: The Kelsey Effect, Patrick Gilling, Gaby Meyer

Growth and Development

Beat Reporting

Second Place

Emma Slaven

• Developer defers request to remove 23 grand trees after citizen outcry

• Point Hope business district expanding

• Clements Ferry Road: An expanding residential hub of Charleston

Food Writing

Third Place

Marie Rocha-Tygh

• Merry Cravings

Sports Headline Writing

Third Place

Zach Giroux

• Next of Kin: BE taps longtime coach’s grandson to lead boys’ soccer

• ‘We crushed it!’ BE and PSHS track teams set school, individual records

• One and not done: last second free throw sends BE to state title game

Breaking News Reporting

Third Place

Zach Giroux

• BCSD school board abruptly fires superintendent

Enterprise Reporting

Third Place

Elizabeth Bush

• Break Barriers: One of Berkeley County’s first Black public health nurses gave decades of care to Cainhoy

Reporting in Depth

Third Place

Zach Giroux

• BSCB abruptly fires superintendent

Arts and Entertainment Writing

Third Place

Emma Slaven

• Local teen filmmakers weave together Marvel fan film

DESIGN:

Inside Page Design

First Place

Matt Zabierek

• Skate the Stadium

• Judge’s comments: “Congrats on this creative page layout! The use of graphics for a background was a big factor in edging out the other submissions. The photo of the stadium would catch reader eyes, and the story placed in the boxes was clean.”

Inside Page Design

Second Place

Matt Zabierek

• The local buzz

Sports Page Design

Second Place

Matt Zabierek

• Tech-savvy tennis

Page One Design

Third Place

Matt Zabierek

• Wildlife in Focus

Inside Page Design

Third Place

Jan Marvin

• Learn about the mayoral candidates before you vote

PHOTOGRAPHY:

Sports Action Photo

First Place

Doug Pinkerton

• Caption: Former Charleston Open champion Sabine Lisicki (2009) hit 25 aces in her two qualifying matches.

• Judge’s comment: “Sharp photo, well cropped, caught at a good moment to create an interesting visual.”

Personality Photograph or Portrait

Second Place

Doug Pinkerton

• Caption: Intensity! Kenzie Vincent lines up her toss.

Photo Series

Second Place

Doug Pinkerton

• Mother’s Day Brunch in the Park

GENERAL EXCELLENCE

Third Place - Feb. 23. & Sept. 28

PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

Top prize for mid-sized weekly newspapers for the whole body of work.