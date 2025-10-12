Daniel Island Publix reopens to cheers, crowds, and lots of opinions

Just before sunrise on Wednesday, Dec. 3, Daniel Island felt unusually awake.

Cars idled in the half-light, neighbors gathered with travel mugs, and kids bounced on their toes outside the brand-new Publix doors as if waiting for a theme park to open.

When the green ribbon hit the pavement, the crowd surged forward – not out of urgency, but collective relief. After nearly a year without a grocery store, the island finally had its heartbeat back.

The former grocery store, demolished last winter, was rebuilt from the ground up and reopened at 50,472 square feet, almost double its previous footprint. For Publix, the timely turnaround was its own win.

“(We got everything) done in less than 12 months,” said Publix Media Relations Manager Jared Glover. “We were able to get things open just in time for the holidays.”

Glover said the new store is a total inversion of the old one, literally. “The biggest difference is that the store is completely flipped. It's the opposite of what it was before,” he said. The new pharmacy, a first for this location, now greets shoppers on the right. On the left, a deli, produce section, and bakery unfold across widened aisles.

“We’ve doubled the size of items that you can buy (exclusively) in our store,” Glover said. More than half of the former associates returned, with staffing now totaling 140 employees.

Inside, the store feels brighter and more open, with windows along the deli and a courtyard with café seating. “You can walk through the seating area into the courtyard… grab a Pub sub, and eat lunch out there,” Glover said. Self-checkout stations now line the front, another first for this location.

The chain’s Community Relations Manager Kim Reynolds offered a heartfelt “thank you” to residents and neighboring businesses who endured the year-long closure. “The expansion was designed with you in mind so that we can better serve our customers here on the island and provide an enhanced shopping experience that truly meets your needs.”

RESIDENTS WEIGHT IN

For longtime islander Ann Moravick, the reopening was pure relief.

“Happiness,” she said of her first reaction. “There was a joyful vibe with vibrant, happy people. The store is sparkling and gorgeous.”

After a year of grocery treks across the bridge to visit other stores, Moravick said, “It was such a pain. I spent a lot of money on Uber Eats and way too much time at Harris Teeter. A year is a long time but it was worth the wait.”

Others, like Joannah Sampson, approached cautiously but left impressed. “While large, it was quite manageable and very well laid out,” she said. She’s hopeful the reopening boosts the other shops in the plaza.

“I felt for the other businesses in the shopping center. I can only hope they are able to quickly recoup any losses they incurred from the loss of the store over the last year!”

Sampson’s only gripe? “The parking lot is a hot chocolate mess. Why is it that people consistently think about infrastructure last?”

Parking, in fact, became the opening day’s hottest talking point. Catie Carlson didn’t mince words. “Parking took longer than shopping,” she said.

While thrilled to avoid Mount Pleasant grocery runs – “I’d rather eat sugar packets than go to Mount Pleasant for groceries” – she said the expansion “was not worth it” without better access.

Resident Kristina Dickey welcomes the store but wishes Publix had closer competition for competitive pricing. “One grocery (store) isn’t enough when you consider the population now,” she said. For seniors in her building, the closure was costly. “Most of us are on a fixed income. Please lower the prices. Not everyone is wealthy.”

Still, many focused on what the store offers now. Billie Bacon walked in on opening morning and immediately felt the difference. “I was blown away by the brightness, the cleanliness, and the friendliness and helpfulness of the employees,” she said. “Just walking down each aisle was a joy.”

The reopening is also a lifeline for Island Expressions, the framing and gift store, next door. Owner Dyan Heineck said foot traffic plummeted during the closure.

“There were just less people around,” she said. “Any new customers have avoided the area.” With Publix back, she hopes to see both familiar and new faces. “We are really looking forward to seeing more of our neighbors in the next few weeks!”

For a community that spent 11 months without its central shopping hub, Publix’s return is helping restore everyday rhythms – the quick ingredient runs, sub lunches, the midweek randomness that make a neighborhood feel whole.

As Moravick put it, “We’ll spend a lot less money on gas and less time in highway traffic. For me, it means better impromptu dinners without taking a road trip for food.”