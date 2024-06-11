Daniel Island Publix to shut down Christmas Eve for renovations

The Daniel Island Publix, located at 162 Seven Farms Drive, announced that it will be closing its doors on Dec. 24, at the end of the business day for a major renovation project.

This anticipated transformation will involve the complete demolition of the existing store, making way for a new and expanded building that is set to open in late 2025.

The plan for the new Publix has been approved by both the Daniel Island Architectural Review Board and the City of Charleston Design Review Board. With these approvals, the store is set to grow from 29,030 square feet to a spacious 50,398 square feet, offering an expanded selection of foods, grocery options, and services.

Publix’s design update includes features inspired by Charleston’s Lowcountry heritage, incorporating elements like white brick, Sweetgrass accents, and oyster tabby exteriors, along with a welcoming pavilion and outdoor seating.

With renovations not expected to be complete until late 2025, Publix officials have been working on transitioning current employees.

“We have communicated with our associates and the store will close at the close of business on Christmas Eve and is expected to open in Q4 2025 barring permitting, weather or other issues outside of our control,” said Nicole Maristany Krauss, a Publix media relations manager.

In the interim, Publix associates will be transferred to nearby locations, including the Clements Ferry Publix in Point Hope, where customers can also take advantage of curbside pickup and delivery services.

Customers and residents are encouraged to support local businesses nearby, as reduced foot traffic is anticipated during construction.