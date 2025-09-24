Daniel Island Real Estate restructures as island’s development nears completion

Daniel Island Real Estate announced last week that it is restructuring and winding down its operation.

“The company will be stepping away from the broader brokerage business to focus solely on marketing and selling the island’s last residential neighborhood – The Retreat,” DIRE said in a press release.

Development of Daniel Island began nearly three decades ago when the Daniel Island Company purchased much of present-day Daniel Island from the Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation.

DIRE was formed as an affiliate of the Daniel Island Company and acted as the developer’s exclusive broker.

Over the past 28 years, DIRE real estate agents sold more than 4,000 homes, homesites, townhomes, and condominiums, according to the press release.

Current DIRE agents will remain with the company until they place their licenses with another office, with a goal to transition by mid-October.

“This transition marks both the close of an extraordinary chapter and the beginning of a new focus,” said Jeff Leonard, president and broker-in-charge of Daniel Island Real Estate. “Daniel Island Real Estate is proud to have played such a central role in the island’s story, and we look forward to completing it by continuing to connect families with the rare opportunity to build at The Retreat."

“The Retreat consists of 62 exceptional marsh and dockable deepwater homesites, with only 14 remaining. Several homes are under construction, including one sold at a price exceeding $10 million, underscoring the rarity and value of this final offering,” the DIRE press release said.

Daniel Island is zoned for approximately 7,500 residential units. It includes a 36-hole golf club with courses designed by Tom Fazio and Rees Jones and more than 2 million square feet of retail, office, and commercial space.

According to DIRE, it is home to nearly 15,000 residents, with another 8,000 to 10,000 people coming to the island each day to work and attend school.

For more information about available homesites or continuing operations, please contact Jeff Leonard at DIRE.