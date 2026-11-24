When Sally Niemer arrived at Clemson University in 1987, she was a freshman from New Jersey, 700 miles from home without a familiar face in sight.

Nearly 40 years later, the longtime Daniel Island resident found herself standing on Clemson's football field, surrounded by family and 80,000 cheering fans inside Memorial Stadium, as the university celebrated Niemer as its 2026 Mother of the Year on Oct. 24.

“I have simply paid forward the love that was shown to me when as a student,” she said.

The annual award, presented by the Tiger Brotherhood service fraternity, recognizes a mother whose generosity, service, and dedication reflect the Clemson spirit. Recipients are selected by the student-led Tiger Brotherhood and Clemson Student Alumni Council based on their commitment to the university and its community.

The tradition dates to 1926, when Clemson College celebrated cadets' mothers with a Mother's Day parade. The official Mother of the Year award was established in 1949.

Niemer had no idea she was in the running.

She was chatting with friends at a football tailgate when Tiger Brotherhood President McKee Lowder approached, carrying a crystal vase and flowers. As friends and family gathered around, Lowder announced the news.

“I was not sure what was happening until she explained it,” Niemer recalled. “A large group had gathered around, many of my favorite people were there, and I just started to cry.”

Her youngest son, Dugger, who lives in Denver, Colorado, and wasn't expected to be in town, suddenly appeared from the crowd.

“That's when the tears really came!” Neimer blushed. “It was so special.”

The celebration continued during Clemson's Homecoming Weekend, when Niemer and her family were invited to watch the game from the president's box and take part in one of the university's beloved traditions.

As the Tiger Band formed the word “Tigers” on the field, the Niemers stepped into place to dot the “i.”

“We waved and sang 'Tiger Rag' with the entire stadium, finishing with the Clemson spell out!” Niemer said. “It was surreal to see our family on the megatron. It was a lifelong memory for sure.”



She first entered Clemson as a freshman in Alpha Chi Omega, where she made lifelong friends and eventually met her husband, Greg. The couple graduated in 1991, married, and settled in Charleston, where Niemer earned a graduate degree in hospital administration from the Medical University of South Carolina.

She later founded and directed a Christian community school in Charleston for 15 years and helped establish a pastor's retreat.

The Niemers moved to Daniel Island in 2003 to raise their sons, Ross and Dugger, who followed their parents to Clemson and graduated in 2023 and 2026.

Their sons' college years also gave Niemer another opportunity to get involved on campus.

She spent six years as president of the Alpha Tau Omega Moms Group, organizing Parents' Weekend activities and coordinating meals for fraternity Bible studies. She currently serves as a philanthropy advisor for Alpha Chi Omega and chairs an advisory cabinet supporting Clemson's College of Science.

The couple has also contributed grants supporting student experiences and research at the university's Institute for Human Genetics.

In 2024, they built a second home in Clemson, which has since hosted everything from student Bible studies to a black-tie gathering in the backyard. Niemer has also welcomed Clemson's women's basketball team over for dinner and serves on a leadership circle supporting the program.

Clemson President Ben Ayers highlighted that hospitality while introducing Niemer during the homecoming celebration.

“Today, she and Greg use their second home in Clemson as a sanctuary of hospitality for our students. From cozy coffee Bible studies and home-cooked dinners to grand backyard soirées, she pours her heart into loving and serving this generation.”

Niemer credits much of that generosity to the Clemson women who welcomed her when she was a homesick college student, feeding students after Sunday church, teaching her to sew, even caring for her when she had the flu. Now, she aims to offer that same comfort to another generation.

“My hope is to love and minister to students, helping a large university feel like home,” Niemer said.

Even with both sons graduated, Niemer remains involved in campus life. She and her husband are helping establish Clemson House, a Christian study center intended to give students a welcoming place to gather.

Niemar said receiving the award has been particularly special because she no longer has a child enrolled at Clemson. She doesn't know who nominated her, and her husband and sons swear they had nothing to do with it.