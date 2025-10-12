Daniel Island ROMEO Club tours American flag-making plant
Wed, 12/10/2025
The Daniel Island ROMEO Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out) recently toured Allegiance Flag Supply, an American-flag manufacturing company based in Charleston.
Guided by co-founder Wes Lyon and operations manager Jeptha Tanksley, the group observed the company's production process, from initial manufacturing to final packaging and shipping of the American flags.
Allegiance Flag Supply initially began in a garage and now operates in over 30,000 square feet of production space.