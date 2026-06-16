Daniel Island scout restores camp trail for foster children

A Daniel Island scout is helping make the outdoors more accessible for children in foster care.

Meredith Leeke, a Life Scout with Scouts BSA Troop 519 on Daniel Island, recently completed her Eagle Scout service project by restoring a heavily used trail at Three Rivers Respite, a Johns Island nonprofit that serves children in foster care and foster families across South Carolina.

The project held special meaning for Leeke, whose family fostered children for 10 years. During that time, both foster children placed in her home and her own family participated in programs at Three Rivers Respite.

“I wanted to help make the trails easier and safer for the kids who come to camp here,” said Leeke. “My family has seen firsthand how important places like Three Rivers Respite can be for foster children and foster families. It was really meaningful to work on a project that will help more kids enjoy the outdoors.”

Three Rivers Respite, founded by foster and adoptive parents Matt and Heather Alt, operates a seven-acre camp that provides camps, respite opportunities, and community support through outdoor experiences and trauma-informed care.

Leeke's project focused on restoring approximately 200 feet of trail that had become flooded and difficult to navigate due to erosion and years of foot traffic. After meeting with the Alts to assess the site, Leeke coordinated materials, including discounted fill dirt and gravel provided by All Seasons on Johns Island.

On the project day, Leeke installed a drainage pipe to redirect water away from the damaged area. Volunteers from Troop 519 on Daniel Island, Troop 502 in Mount Pleasant, and Charleston County School of the Arts then helped rebuild and stabilize the trail before resurfacing it with crushed gravel.

The improvements will help campers safely explore the property while staying on designated paths, reducing exposure to hazards such as poison ivy and wildlife and supporting Leave No Trace principles.

Leeke, who is a Leave No Trace Level 1 instructor, a School of the Arts junior, and a student at Osupurē Karate, also organized a donation drive as part of her Eagle Scout project. The effort collected nine sleeping pads and more than 30 flashlights for Three Rivers Respite, which provides camping equipment for children attending its camps.

Troop 519, based on Daniel Island, is a scout-led troop focused on leadership development, outdoor adventure, community service, environmental stewardship, and character growth through camping, conservation projects, and service opportunities throughout the Charleston area.