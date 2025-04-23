Daniel Island scouts from Troop 519 applauded in Court of Honor

BSA Troop 519 held its semi-annual Court of Honor at the Church of the Holy Spirit March 13, recognizing scouts who earned rank advancements, merit badges, and other honors since last September.

The public gathering acknowledged the works and accomplishments of both the boys and girls scouts in the Daniel Island-based troop.

Master of Ceremonies co-chair Tommy Coulter opened the program with a welcome to families and friends of scouting, and then the honors got underway.

The boys’ troop recognized seven rank advancements, 73 merit badges, and four special awards, which included accolades for hiking 50 miles and completing a conservation project.

The girls’ troop also recognized seven rank advancements, 29 merit badges, and four special awards – also for hiking 50 miles.

Scoutmaster Mike Coulter told the crowd, “Our scouts are learning how to become productive citizens through scout leadership training.”

In addition to the rank advancements and merit badges, Coulter noted, “Troop 519 won the Honor Troop award at winter camp and had seven nominees tapped in for Order of the Arrow participation.”

Troop 519 recognized two new Eagle Scouts: Kaylee Harlan and James Ray. Leaders also added that several more scouts will be finishing their Eagle projects over the next few months.

During the ceremony, Scout Olive Maher was recognized and spoke about her personal growth as she was tapped as a senior patrol leader last September. She said she plans to stay in that role for an additional six months.

But it wasn’t only the boys and girls who were honored.

For her outstanding work with Troop 519, Scout mom and committee member Krysten Coulter received the Etiwan District’s Scouter of the Year award.

Scoutmaster Dan Brown thanked the parents who support the troop and told them he sees significant changes in maturity and confidence as scouts assume leadership roles with Troop 519.

Brown noted that “seven scouts recently attended national leadership training and improved skills that will carry over to the workplace.”

Committee Chairman Dr. Dino Massoglia brought the troop up to date regarding the activities of the various committees and encouraged all parents to volunteer to make the group stronger.

Organizers said as a scout-led troop, having fun is important.

Troop 519 participated in a number of exciting activities over the last year including canoeing the Edisto River and visiting Cape Canaveral, Florida. The scouts also hiked, biked, camped, and enjoyed a winter ski outing.

If you are interested in joining Troop 519, both boys and girls scouts meet Wednesdays at the Church of the Holy Spirit at 7 p.m.