Caroline Raus had a pretty good excuse for keeping a secret from her friends back on Daniel Island. She was about to sing with Reba McEntire on national television.

The 21-year-old Belmont University senior was among 25 students chosen to perform in “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton,” a star-studded tribute to the country music icon whose songs, signature style, and larger-than-life personality have made her a household name for generations.

The Oct. 21 celebration at Belmont's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts brought some of music's biggest names to Nashville, drawing more than 4.7 million television viewers on ABC – considerably larger than the audience she grew up performing for at Daniel Island School.

Raus, who admits she wasn't much of a country music fan growing up, found herself gaining a new appreciation for the woman behind hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5.”

“I think Dolly Parton transcends being placed in a genre and was truly a talent for the ages,” she said.

Her invitation to participate arrived in an email from professor Dr. Jeffery Ames with the intriguing subject line “An Opportunity (CONFIDENTIAL).”

Raus had been recommended to join a student choir accompanying McEntire on “He's Alive,” a gospel song recorded by Parton. The students were instructed to keep their involvement under wraps until the special aired.

After a week or two of rehearsals, meeting three mornings a week and sending recordings to the show's music director, the choir headed to the Fisher Center on Oct. 20 to prepare for the performance.

That's when Raus had her first encounter with McEntire.

“One of my friends pulled back the curtain so we could move into the stage wing, and there was Reba, headed to the stage!” she recalled.

McEntire rehearsed with the students, complimented their singing, and thanked them for being part of the show. Backstage, Raus also unknowingly crossed paths with another celebrity.

“At one point, I was actually looking at Katy Perry and didn't realize it until I walked away and my friend told me who I had just passed,” she said.

The following night, the choir's performance of “He's Alive” earned the evening's first standing ovation, a moment made even more memorable by McEntire's emotional reaction.

“I will never forget finishing the song and watching as Reba turned around to applaud and acknowledge us with tears in her eyes,” Raus said. “Our performance got the first standing ovation of the night, and I think it was because the presence of the Holy Spirit was palpable to everyone in the room.”

The song's message held particular significance for Raus, who shares Parton's Christian faith and admires the singer's willingness to speak openly about her beliefs.

Beyond her music, Parton has built a legacy of philanthropy, including her Imagination Library, which has provided millions of free books to children around the world.

“If I could, I would thank Dolly Parton for being so genuine in her love for the Lord,” Raus said. “She is an inspiration to me because she was always true to herself and advocated for those who could not advocate for themselves. I think Dolly exemplified ‘love thy neighbor’ in a truly authentic way.”

The tribute has also inspired Raus to explore more of Parton's work. She recently started watching the 1980 comedy “9 to 5” and immediately wished she'd discovered it sooner.

After the special aired, Raus was finally free to share the news with friends back home, many of whom had no idea she'd spent the past few weeks preparing to sing with a country music legend. Her parents, on the other hand, had been cheering her on from the beginning.

“My parents were ecstatic, of course,” she said. “They have always been incredibly supportive and the best cheerleaders in everything I do.”

The celebration continued the following morning when eight members of the Belmont choir appeared on “Good Morning America.” The full tribute is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Long before Nashville, Raus' first taste of performing came as a sugar plum fairy in a preschool production of “The Nutcracker.” She doesn't remember that appearance, but she vividly recalls stepping onstage as a fifth-grader in Daniel Island School's production of “Peter Pan.”

“I remember feeling the nerves dissipate as soon as I got on stage,” she said. “I loved every minute of that show, and my passion for music and performance has only grown since!”

Growing up on Daniel Island, she took piano and voice lessons at Black Tie Music Academy and performed in school musicals, choir concerts, and Berkeley County's STEP program. Encouraged by her music-loving father, she later auditioned for the Berkeley Center for the Arts at Goose Creek High School rather than attending her zoned school, Philip Simmons.

Now a senior studying music education at Belmont, Raus has come a long way from her elementary school performances, although her appreciation for music hasn't changed much.