Daniel Island sisters start sourdough bagel stand from scratch

Sometimes the best business ideas can begin almost by accident.

What started as a healthy family option for breakfast turned into a bustling bagel business for two Daniel Island sisters: 10-year-old Lincoln Orr Miller and 8-year-old London.

While selling homemade jewelry in their front yard, the girls decided to add some fresh, hot homemade bagels. That day, the Lowcountry Sourdough CHS pop-up bagel stand was born.

“The bagels sold like wildfire,” Alicia Orr, the girl’s mother, said. “People asked if they would bake them again the following weekend. The girls agreed, and the following weekend even more people came.”

Ten months later, Lowcountry Sourdough CHS is thriving, selling bagels to happy customers most Saturday mornings.

Lowcountry Sourdough CHS is a family affair. Mom is a functional medicine dietitian and makes sure that the healthiest ingredients are used during the labor-intensive process.

The pop-up is so popular the sisters have hired their 6-year-old brother, Owen. The DI youngsters enjoy their Saturday morning bagel business, and Owen likes sharing bagels with friends who stop by. London enjoys seeing familiar faces and meeting new people.

“The part I love most about the bagel stand is getting to say hi to our friends when they come and meet a lot of new people,” she said, “and people always say our bagels are the best they’ve ever had!”

Lincoln takes pride in ensuring that customers have a pleasant experience. “I know the sourdough bagels are healthy, but people also say they are so yummy. That makes me feel good.”

Alicia Orr said the bagels are 100 percent organic, and as a dietitian, noted that sourdough can provide health benefits.

“The natural fermentation process produces beneficial bacteria; these good bacteria support gut health, improve digestion, and even help maintain a strong immune system,” she said.

“Sourdough also aids in the absorption of several vitamins and minerals such as iron and zinc, has naturally lower levels of gluten, and has a lower glycemic index.”

Daniel Island resident Ine McKenzie lives across the street and has seen the bagel business grow, enjoying the diverse sourdough options that range from blueberry to jalapeño.

“It’s a constant coming and going and has become quite de rigueur to fetch the bagels,” McKenzie said. “The girls Lincoln and London do a stellar job at the stand. I have nothing but admiration for them and for the parents, Chandler and Alicia. Their kids are amazing; their fantastic parenting skills are apparent and show how it’s done.

“The kids have learned everything from baking skills to time management, customer relation skills, and even how to keep the books. Their youngest, Owen, is becoming a player as well and will be putting in his two cents. A lovely, amazing young family.”

The Lowcountry Sourdough CHS bagel stand is open most Saturday mornings and closes when they sell out. For more information about where to purchase bagels, check out their Instagram site @lowcountry_sourdoughchs.