Daniel Island teen launches astronomy-themed podcast ‘Space Babble’

Elle Ruminski, a high school junior from Daniel Island, is reaching for the stars – literally.

Alongside two of her classmates, Thomas Armstrong and Emerson Bentley, she launched “Space Babble,” an astronomy podcast that breaks down space phenomena for listeners.

“We’re three curious high school students who love math, physics, and astronomy,” Ruminski said. “In each episode, we break down complex ideas to help our listeners better understand the universe and the laws of physics that define our world.”

With five episodes under their belts, the team has already covered a range of topics since starting the podcast this year, including the 2024 solar eclipse, the potential for an intermediate-mass black hole in Omega Centauri, and the life cycle of stars.

Ruminski’s love for astronomy developed at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, where she and her co-hosts currently attend boarding school. Her fascination with math found a new direction through her school’s astronomy courses.

“Every day, I became excited to learn and expand my horizons,” she said. “I met my fellow ‘Space Babblers’ in these classes, and we instantly connected about combining our passions and sharing them with a community that may or may not be interested in astronomy, math, and physics.”

Thomas Armstrong loved physics and space from an early age, but he never had friends around him who shared a passion for science until meeting his “Space Babble” co-hosts.

“I feel like it’s a common issue that people don’t always have those around them who are as happy as them to discuss their passions,” Armstrong said. “That’s why I wanted to start ‘Space Babble’ – to share my love for space with others like me to create a community interested in space and astronomy.”

Emerson Bentley, the third host, grew up devouring Neil deGrasse Tyson books and watching space documentaries on YouTube. “It was so cool to be surrounded by Thomas and Elle, who were just as excited as I was about space!” he said. After all three students took the astronomy courses at St. Paul’s School, Bentley said, “We wanted to continue our passion beyond the classroom, so ‘Space Babble’ was born.”

Despite their busy schedules, Ruminski emphasized that the podcast is a passion project done in their free time, not tied to school. The team does extensive research for each episode, fact-checking their findings with astronomy professionals.

With the last few episodes done over Zoom, they’ve already lined up guest speakers, including a College of Charleston professor who works with black holes and a teacher specializing in galaxy evolution.

The podcast’s audience is still growing, but feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Right now, our average number of listens per episode is low, so my goal is to reach a greater audience and cover anything and everything!” Ruminski said. “I hope that others not only learn about space but have a greater appreciation for our Earth. We are such a minuscule part of the universe... I hope from this podcast people acquire even a sliver of the same passion I and my co-hosts have for astronomy.”

Follow "Space Babble" on Instagram @space.babble and listen to episodes on Spotify at podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/space-babble.