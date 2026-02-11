Daniel Island Trail improvements start today

The Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association announced that two trail projects are underway, starting, Monday, Nov. 2.

The first project is repaving the asphalt trail surfaces. The contractor will grind off, or “mill,” the old asphalt on one segment, then pave it the next day while milling the segment ahead. That means each section is closed for only a day or two, not weeks. Milled trails are rough and uneven, so please treat them as a work zone even when no equipment is present.

The contractor will work Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with no work on Sundays. They will also take a full break for the holidays: Thanksgiving (Nov. 26-29), Christmas (Dec. 24-27), and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Every trail will be open during the holidays. The project is anticipated to finish by mid-December, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

More work will be conducted by another separate contractor on the northern Wando River Trails (above Waterfront Park) behind the tennis center and recreation center. They will break up the old, hardened surface on the Wando River Trail and top it with fresh material, giving it a smoother, more even finish. This project will consist of three phases, and the trail will remain open in the evenings and on weekends.

The contractor will conduct work weekdays only, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The Wando River Trail is anticipated to conclude in the third week of November, just before Thanksgiving, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

The POA stated they will share any significant schedule changes via email and on its website. They request that residents remain outside of the coned and barricaded areas until they are removed, as new asphalt stays soft for a while.

If you have questions, reach out to the POA at info@dicommunity.org or 843-971-9200.