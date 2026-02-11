Daniel Island Yacht Club teen competes among world’s best in Monaco regatta

In less than four years, Summer Mykols has gone from learning how to sail at the Daniel Island Yacht Club to racing under international flags in Monaco, a leap that still feels unreal for a kid whose first boat was once made of cardboard on her living room floor.

“If you told me three-and-a-half years ago I would be sailing competitively internationally, I would have never believed it,” the 13-year-old said.

Mykols' first tack into sailing took wind in June 2022, when she became part of the first sailing camp held at the Daniel Island Yacht Club. She and two other students were the inaugural group to enter the program, launching what would become the start of her competitive sailing career.

“It was very exciting. I was all alone with three of my friends on a sailboat,” Mykols said of that first day. “I thought it was so cool and unique being on the water and wasn't like anything else.”

After that summer, Mykols transitioned into competitive racing through the Carolina Yacht Club in downtown Charleston, where she began training, traveling, and competing against sailors from across the country. The pace of her progress even surprised her parents.

“After the first day of camp, she was so excited about sailing. When she got home, Summer made a large-scale OPTI boat out of cardboard,” her mother, Julie Mykols, said. “It’s been an amazing journey. It all happened quickly, and it was scary at times, but we’re amazed by Summer's tenacity and ability.”

That rapid growth led to an invitation few young sailors ever receive – a spot on a U.S. team invited to race in Monaco. The event brought together youth sailing teams from 16 countries, with Mykols and three other sailors representing the only American team in the competition.

“It’s kind of crazy. I never expected it to happen,” Mykols said.

Hosted by the prestigious Yacht Club of Monaco, the regatta delivered both beauty and intensity. The conditions were demanding, and the competition relentless.

“The swell, wind, and seas were very similar to the Pacific Ocean this past summer,” Mykols said. “The atmosphere was amazing, and the Yacht Club of Monaco was very nice, and the same with the people. The competition was very tough, and I met a lot of nice people.”

Despite a last-minute team change, the U.S. team performed impressively, finishing near the top of the international field.

“We did pretty good, considering our team change-up. We finished fifth of 15 teams,” Mykols said.

Her parents say the experience, and the sport itself, has shaped who Mykols is becoming.

“These boats are like little floating bathtubs on the water,” her father, Dan Mykols, said. “The sailors have to constantly be sailing and bailing. We have seen many capsizes, but the kids handle it well and learn from the mistakes.”

Mykols said that sailing has altered more than her trajectory; it’s altered her.

“I am a lot stronger than I ever thought,” she said. “Last year we were racing in 25-knot wind with over 40 wind gusts, and this year we were on the water in 45 degrees.”

Her parents have noticed the wind in her sails as well. “Summer is more confident, driven, and healthier. Her trust in God helps her get through difficulty,” Dan Mykols said.

Looking back on the experience, Mykols stays grounded in where it all began.

“I have gone far in a short period of time,” she said. “I am grateful to all my coaches from the Daniel Island Yacht Club and to the Carolina Yacht Club for having me and coaching me. Hopefully in the future I will sail in some more cool places, on bigger boats, and meet more people.”