The Danziger Cup Turns 15

On Saturday, June 20, Smythe Park Lake won’t look like its usual quiet self.

Rods will be lined along the banks, kids will be crouched over bait buckets, and the first horn will kick off the 15th Annual Danziger Cup Kids Fishing Tournament.

What started in 2011 as a small community idea with just 35 young anglers has grown into one of Daniel Island’s most anticipated Father’s Day weekend traditions. Now, 15 years later, the event has become equal parts competition, family outing, and summer kickoff.

“This year’s 15th Anniversary Danziger Cup is shaping up to be our most exciting tournament yet,” said co-chair Trent Gustafson, pointing to new sponsors, expanded giveaways, and more raffle prizes than in years past.

One of the biggest changes is upgraded angler goodie bags, though only the first 150 children registered are guaranteed to receive them.

The tournament is open to children ages 4 to 15 whose families live or work on Daniel Island, and every participant must be accompanied by an adult. Families register online in advance, then pick up their entry bags before the start. Worms and basic tackle are provided, and volunteers from the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club are on hand to help beginners.

At 8:30 a.m., the “lines in” horn sounds. Two hours later, it’s “lines out,” and the focus shifts from fishing to measuring. Parents submit catch photos through a QR code system that records species and length.

Eligible fish include largemouth bass, panfish, and mullet, with prizes awarded for the top three longest fish in each age group. A Mystery Fish category and tagged fish awards will add surprise moments throughout the morning.

Gustafson said the competition often comes down to the smallest margins. “Sometimes it’s just a fraction of an inch,” he said, noting that success is less about experience and more about patience, persistence, and a bit of luck.

The Grand Champion Award goes to the longest eligible fish overall, and this year’s winner will earn a half-day fishing trip for two with Daniel Island News fishing columnist Captain Greg Peralta. A large raffle follows the tournament, featuring donated prizes from community sponsors.

“The biggest impact is getting families outdoors together,” Gustafson said, adding that many kids return year after year, turning a Saturday morning event into a tradition that grows with them.

This year’s proceeds will benefit Charleston Waterkeeper, supporting efforts to protect and restore local waterways across the region.

Registration is available online at danielislandfishingclub.com/events. Families are encouraged to sign up early, especially if they want a shot at one of those limited goodie bags waiting at check-in.

15th Annual Danziger Cup Kids Fishing Tournament

Saturday, June 20

Children ages 4-15 of families who reside or work on DI