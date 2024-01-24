Death of 16-month-old ruled accidental, no criminal charges to be filed

The death of a 16-month-old child in the parking lot of Bishop England High School that shook the community to its core in August 2023 has been ruled accidental.

The mother, a teacher at the school, forgot the child was inside the vehicle when she arrived at work at 7:30 am, and the child was discovered deceased later that day by passersby.

In a written statement by the City of Charleston Police Department, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said, “Detectives with the Charleston Police Department, along with the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, investigated the death of 16-month-old Hannah Chappell.

“Based on the entirety of the investigation, the evidence supports that the death was an accident and no criminal charges will be pursued.”

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office ruled the cause of death environmental hyperthermia and in a statement, “determined that this was a very tragic accident.”