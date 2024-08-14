Debby delays project reviews

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Aug. 15: Sportsman Island Marinemax – Site plan for a proposed new boat dealership on 1.11 acres at 152 Sportsman Island Dr. City Project. TMS: B2710002182. Owner: 2.3 SI, LLC. Applicant: Kellum Engineering. Contact: Ryan Williams, rwilliams@kellum-engineering.com

Aug. 15: 211 Seven Farms Drive Mixed-Use – Site plan for proposed 3-story mixed-use building with parking at grade, retail/commercial on the first floor, and residential units on upper floors on .34 acres at 211 Seven Farms Dr. TMS: B2750000196. Owner: SLS Development, LLC. Applicant: C Baker Engineering, LLC. Contact: Bret Jarotski, bret@cbakerengineering.com

Aug. 15: The Waterfront Phase 3 - Pubic Roads – Proposed road extension and 3 lots with 6 duplex units on 1.63 acres at 515 Helmsman St. TMS: B2750000114. Owner: Parcel R Phase 2 Invest Co LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Bryce Lemon, lemon.b@tandh.com

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ZONING

Aug. 20: The Ferry at Sportsman Island Dr. – Request special exception under Sec. 54-206 (f) to allow an RV and Boat Storage Facility on property at TMS: 271-00-02-066. Owner: 1.7 SI, LLC. Applicant: Kellum Engineering.

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Last week’s meetings were canceled due to Tropical Storm Debby.