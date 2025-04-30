The Declaration of Independence: Beyond the history books

This was nothing like your high school history class.

On April 23, The Daniel Island Speaker Series hosted Jeff Neale, curator of research at Middleton Place and an expert on the Declaration of Independence, to unpack the complexities, contradictions, and lasting impact of the revolutionary document that shaped the birth of our nation today.

“One of my favorite myths is that everything – the writing, the signing, the voting – took place on the Fourth of July,” Neale said. “But in reality, July Fourth plays a very small part in the history of the declaration.”

According to Neale, the real story began on June 7, 1776, when Richard Henry Lee of Virginia proposed a bold resolution for independence from Great Britain.

“When he spoke those words on that day, in that room, you could hear a pin drop,” Neale said. “For the past couple years, that word ‘independence’ was not to be spoken. But suddenly here it was, out of the bag, and let me tell you, it caused a big ruckus.”

The resolution set off two days of intense debate, after which the Second Continental Congress tabled the matter until July 1 to consult with constituents. Meanwhile, a five-man committee – Roger Sherman, Robert Livingston, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson – was tasked with drafting a declaration.

Jefferson was reluctantly chosen to write the document. “Nobody wanted to do it,” Neale said. “They had way too much stuff to do and more importantly, they all thought it was a waste of time.”

Still, Jefferson delivered a draft in just over a week, which Adams and Franklin lightly edited before presenting it to Congress on June 28. But the real focus wasn’t on the document yet – it was on the vote.

The initial July 1 vote revealed hesitation: nine colonies were in favor, New York abstained, Delaware was split, and South Carolina and Pennsylvania voted no.

“It’s not that these two colonies were against independence,” Neale clarified. “Their problem was that this is not the time to do it.”

By the next day, the tide had shifted as 12 colonies voted yes, and New York followed shortly after.

South Carolina’s sudden reversal? Neale quoted delegate Edward Rutledge: “We South Carolinians know which way the wind blows.”

Over the next two days, Congress tore into Jefferson’s draft. “They delete about 20 percent of the text, and they make 85 specific changes,” Neale said. “Jefferson is visibly upset over this. He will go to his grave saying that Congress mangled his document.”

In fact, Jefferson kept a copy of his original with edits in the margins and even published it to show friends “how much better his was than what Congress did,” Neale said.

One of the changes Congress made was inserting the date July 4, 1776, in the opening lines – shifting the celebration of independence from July 2, the day it was actually declared, to July 4, the day the final version was adopted and printed. “So we celebrate the Declaration on the wrong day,” Neale said. “We celebrate the second on the fourth!”

On Aug. 2, 1776, 56 men signed the final version. Far from being “god-like,” Neale said, “They were just men, like you and me, with all the frailties and faults of the human condition.” Among them were 23 lawyers, 12 merchants, 12 planters, four doctors, one signer with no formal education, and another, Charles Carroll, a Catholic who had no legal rights in Protestant British America.

“I love that we have a signer with no rights,” Neale grinned.

And, as Neale joked, none of them were American citizens – “Because the U.S. didn’t exist until this document!”

But the act of signing was not symbolic – it was dangerous. “They were getting rid of the king, wiping out the idea of monarchical leadership altogether,” Neale said. That meant if the declaration didn’t work out, every single one of them could be hanged for treason.

John Adams captured the weight of signing day, saying, “Some signed willingly, some signed reluctantly, and some signed regrettably.”

Perhaps the most willing was John Hancock, who famously signed first and largest so “fat King George could read it from across the Atlantic,” Neale said. Another signer, Stephen Hopkins, whose hand shook from palsy, steadied himself to sign and declared, “My hand may be shaking, but my heart is not.”

Neale closed with the declaration’s most iconic line: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

He emphasized Jefferson’s foresight. “Love him or hate him, this is the genius of Thomas Jefferson. He was always more concerned with the future than he was the present, and by inserting these words, he transforms the document into an abstract truth that applies to all men and to all time.”

Neale referred to this part of the declaration as The American Creed, which not only opposed tyranny but also helped end slavery. Ironically, he pointed out that all 56 signers – four from South Carolina – either owned slaves or came from slave-permitting states. This contradiction, he said, raises the question: If equality was our foundation, why do disparities persist across race and gender?

Neale decoded Jefferson’s line in the declaration about mankind enduring injustice just because it’s familiar: “Human beings have a tendency to tolerate or rationalize something we know is wrong instead of making it right.”

Throughout history, every reform movement – from abolitionists to feminists to civil rights workers – have used the declaration’s language in their own struggles, Neale said. The passionate historian urged every American to read it and take pride in its accomplishments, but also to recognize what it did not accomplish.

“It did not achieve equality, it did not achieve liberty, and it did not achieve the pursuit of happiness,” Neale said. “History tells us that while these truths may be self-evident, they are not and never have been self-executing…. The achievement of equality, liberty, and happiness – that’s up to me and you. Not a piece of paper.”