Declutter, deep clean, and reclaim your space

Ah, spring. It’s the season of renewal, fresh blooms, and realizing just how much stuff you’ve crammed into your closet over the past year.

Whether you’re a neat freak or someone who considers a “floor-drobe” a valid storage option, there’s no better time than now to refresh your home.

Tips for a tidy home

Professional organizer Lizzie Petralia with Organized Comfort swears by one golden rule: tackle one space at a time.





“I always encourage approaching spring cleaning with a positive and clear mindset,” Petralia said. “Start by identifying the areas that feel the most overwhelming or cluttered, then make a plan to tackle one space at a time. This helps you stay focused and prevents the process from feeling too daunting.”

She also suggestss the “maybe pile” strategy. “If you struggle with letting go of certain items, try creating a ‘maybe pile.’ Revisit it after you’ve gone through everything else, giving yourself time to reflect before making a final decision. Decluttering doesn’t have to be all or nothing – it’s about making intentional choices that help create a more functional and stress- free home.”

And don’t forget about those sneaky spaces.

“Some of the most commonly forgotten spots include under the kitchen sink, inside linen closets, and desk drawers,” Petralia said. “Larger spaces like basements, attics, and garages can feel daunting, leading people to put off cleaning them altogether.” She also advises setting a timer for 15-30 minutes to make progress without feeling overwhelmed.

Deep cleaning must-dos

Over on Clements Ferry Road, MaidPro owner John Byrum reminds homeowners not to expect miracles overnight. “Don’t set your expectations for it to be completed in a single day. Plan everything out and set dates for completion.”

While you’re at it, check your fridge.

“Pull everything out once in a while and wipe everything down,” Byrum said. “Things tend to hide under the drawers.”

Petralia also highlights some overlooked deep-cleaning tasks: “Washing windows, flipping and deep-cleaning mattresses, clearing out gutters, and cleaning behind large appliances are tasks that should be done at least once or twice a year. They make a big difference in how fresh and functional your home feels.”

Dusting ceiling fan blades, scrubbing baseboards, and vacuuming under furniture can also significantly improve air quality and reduce allergens.

The messy and the meticulous

For some, spring cleaning is a time of renewal.

For others, like Clements Ferry resident Isaac Owens, it’s a mild form of torture.

“I’m the guy who keeps every concert T-shirt I’ve ever owned,” Owens laughed.

“My wife insists we spring clean, but I just end up rediscovering things I forgot about and making a bigger mess.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Caroline Reid takes spring cleaning seriously.

“There’s something satisfying about seeing a clutter-free space,” Reid said.

“I donate anything I haven’t used in the last year, and I deep-clean every surface. It’s like a reset for my home and my brain.”

Keep it clean all year

Spring cleaning shouldn’t be a once-a-year struggle.

Petralia recommends simple daily habits to maintain an organized home. “Adopt the ‘one in, one out’ rule. Anytime you bring in something new, remove an old or unused item to prevent clutter from creeping back in.”

She also encourages setting up a clutter catch-all bin to corral miscellaneous items, and conduct a quick 10-minute tidy-up session each night to keep messes from piling up.

Most of all, Petralia emphasizes the importance of finding a realistic balance – one that allows for progress without feeling overwhelming.

“Spring cleaning doesn’t have to mean tackling everything at once,” she said. “Even a small decluttering session can have unexpected benefits,” such as boosting mental clarity, improving indoor air quality by removing dust and built-up grime, and eliminating the stress of searching for misplaced items.

“We only get one life, so why not make our living spaces as refreshing and stress-free as possible?”

Where to take your unwanted items

Once you’ve decluttered, what do you do with all that stuff? Fortunately, donation sites around Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula offer plenty of options.

God’s Goods Thrift Store: Located in Mount Pleasant, this faith-based nonprofit supports mission work and accepts gently used clothing, furniture, and household items. “We’d love to help clear out old or unused items for our community! We take your donations and sell them to generate funds to give to a variety of ministries,” God’s Goods volunteer Lori Bellacicco said.

The Daniel Island Spring Red Balloon Sale: This semi-annual event takes place on Saturday, March 22, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving residents a chance to explore neighborhoods for unique finds while clearing out unwanted items. More details can be found at bit.ly/DI_sale.

Book donation bins: If you’re parting with books, you can donate them at local Little Free Libraries. More details at bit.ly/DI_littlelibrary

Electronics recycling programs: Dispose of outdated tech responsibly at Berkeley County’s Charity Church Convenience Center in Huger, South Carolina, or at retailers such as Staples or Best Buy, or donate to Goodwill’s e-cycle program. Some recycling programs may require a service fee.