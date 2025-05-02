Defying ‘Quitter’s Day’

Every January, millions of people start the year with high hopes and ambitious New Year’s resolutions, promising themselves this will be the year they finally hit the gym, write that book, or take up a new hobby.

But according to Strava research, the excitement often fizzles out faster than leftover champagne.

By the second Friday in January, infamously dubbed “Quitter’s Day,” most resolutions begin to crumble. And by mid-February, around 80% of people have abandoned their goals.

Yet, some residents are defying the odds, sticking to their goals and finding meaning in the process.

For Clements Ferry Road resident Michael Stisi, this year’s resolution revolves around deepening his faith.

“My resolution this year is to read and study the entire Gospel and then Genesis and Exodus,” he said.

He began his journey on New Year’s Day, dedicating time daily with a study Bible gifted by his wife.

“The only challenge I’ve had is slowing down, thanking the Lord, and devoting time to Him first,” Stisi said. “Once I get into a routine, it’s easy and rewarding and sets my entire day up to be more at peace with the crazy world we live in.”

Stisi says his commitment has brought him calmness and clarity, and he looks forward to journeying through the scriptures.

Over on Daniel Island, Michelle Lindsey has a goal to complete the manuscript for her debut novel within the first quarter of the year.

“I’ve been working on this manuscript for quite some time, balancing writing and editing as well as work in politics and film… but I am committed to finishing this over the next few months!” she said.

Despite chronic health challenges and having to decline recent travel opportunities, Lindsey remains focused.

“I’ve made sure to prioritize working on my novel,” she said. “Some days are more productive than others, but I do the best I can. Writing is my lifelong work, gift and passion, so the resolution is easy to stick with.”

Recognizing the inevitable challenges of life, Lindsey says, “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that life is a journey, and those unexpected bends in the road are going to come your way and you just need to keep faith and keep putting one foot in front of the other and never give up… Seeing the final completed page of my manuscript will be a celebration in itself but I would love to take a trip somewhere and celebrate with friends!”

Unlike many who set rigid resolutions, Daniel Island resident Mary Nemeth chose a more fluid approach for 2025.

“This year, I didn’t pick specific things other than finding time to better myself and give myself grace when things don’t go as planned,” she said.

Acknowledging the pressure of “Quitter’s Day,” Nemeth finds her flexible mindset liberating.

“I feel a shift in having given myself wiggle room to grow in this new way of life without a definite timeline while listening to my body. Rest, exercise, time with friends and family – these feel much better than going cycling five times a week.”