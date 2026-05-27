Developer reveals plan for waterfront parking lot, e-bike laws kick in

From e-bikes and traffic lights to a future boutique hotel on the waterfront, the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting on May 20 offered a fast-moving look at how the island is changing and how local leaders are trying to keep up with it.

BYE-BYE WATERFRONT PARKING, HELLO HOTEL

The future of the graveled, temporary parking lot that sits along the Daniel Island Waterfront next to the children's park on River Landing Drive has been outlined.

Harriette Calder of East West Partners revealed the long-vacant parcel is now being reimagined as a 65-room boutique inn with residences above it, along with public gathering spaces, a possible restaurant, riverfront bar, and direct connection to trails.

“We feel like it is kind of the bookend to the activity hub that the waterfront has become, so we feel like it should have more public space,” Calder said.

Though the project would eventually eliminate the temporary lot, Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg stressed that parking studies show enough spaces already exist nearby – residents may simply need to walk a little farther.

“There is nowhere in the City of Charleston where we have a waterfront parking lot. This property was bought by somebody else for another purpose, and they are going to use it for that purpose,” Gregg said. “The city is going to make sure that they provide adequate parking for all of us down there.”

Additional signage directing residents and visitors to existing parking areas is also being explored as the waterfront continues evolving into one of Daniel Island’s busiest gathering spaces.

E–BIKE LAWS IN EFFECT

One of the night’s biggest updates centered around Charleston’s newly passed e-bike ordinance, which Gregg said was months in the making.

“You all asked for an e-bike resolution about six months ago, and I’m happy to say that we have finally passed the e-bike ordinance,” Gregg said.

The new ordinance bans e-bikes from sidewalks and multi-use paths, increases fines up to $500, prohibits modifying bikes to increase speed, and creates clearer definitions separating legal e-bikes from electric motorcycles and mopeds.

Reckless riding, including wheelies, can now also be ticketed, and helmets are required.

Lt. Joseph Harvill, the new commander of Police Team 5, said officers have already seen improvements.

“We’re seeing less e-motorcycles and e-mobiles,” he said, crediting an education-first approach involving schools and parents. “It seems to be working.”

Officers have not yet issued citations related to the ordinance. Residents can also expect to see more officers patrolling on police-issued e-bikes, as well.

ROUNDABOUTS AND RED LIGHTS

Public safety concerns also centered heavily on Clements Ferry Road following two fatal crashes within two weeks. Harvill said police dramatically increased enforcement afterward, conducting roughly 460 traffic stops in a two-week span and placing additional officers and speed-monitoring devices along the corridor.

“We will do everything we can to slow it down and stymie it as best as possible,” he said.

Several transportation projects are also moving forward. Berkeley County Councilman Jarrod Brooks shared new details on the planned two-lane roundabout at Seven Farms Drive and River Landing Drive, saying the project is now going out to bid after design revisions and community feedback. Motion-sensitive pedestrian crossing buttons will also be incorporated at the Daniel Island Drive roundabout.

Along Clements Ferry Road, leaders previewed future signalized intersections, including one near the future realignment of Enterprise Drive and Beresford Run. Brooks said this intersection will be the first of several traffic lights to join the corridor.

“Anything that acts as traffic calming along Clements Ferry Road is going to create opportunities for people to make a safer left turn out of their neighborhoods than they have now,” Brooks said.

Gregg also announced plans for a new city fire station at the future Enterprise Drive intersection, while another 34-acre tract (between Ace Hardware and the Gildan Distribution Center) could eventually house a police substation, additional fire station, and public works facility off Clements Ferry Road.

A NEW HOME FOR EMS STATION?

The county’s EMS crews may have finally found a permanent future home after being forced to leave their former space inside the fire station due to growing operational needs there. Since then, EMS personnel have been temporarily operating out of Port House Apartments while county leaders searched for a long-term location.

After concerns surfaced over a previously proposed site near the library and schools, officials are now eyeing property near Island Park Drive behind Refuel and beneath the interstate bridges.

“It’s a good spot for it,” Brooks said, citing quick interstate access and proximity to retirement communities, one of EMS’ highest-volume call areas.

State Rep. Mark Smith added that the state-owned land beneath the bridges makes logistical sense because it already sits near Daniel Island’s existing helipad.

“I feel good about it and can’t imagine that it won’t happen,” Smith said.

NORTH ISLAND TRACT PRESERVED FOR A PARK

The future of the preserved 114-acre North Island Tract will remain protected from residential development. Brooks said the county is now budgeting to hire a planner to begin designing what is expected to become a passive park with trails, waterfront access, possible frisbee golf, and potentially a public dock. Smith called preserving the property “an incredible opportunity” for Daniel Island.