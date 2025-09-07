Development plans for Thomas Island provide for 136 lots near Shellring

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

July 10: Point Hope POD Phase 3 - Preliminary plat and road construction plans for 151 single-family unit development on 106.7 acres at 1100 Kentucky Derby Lane. TMS: B2620000084. Zoning: Cainhoy Land and Timber Masterplan. Owner: Pulte Home Company LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com

July 10: Thomas Island Concept Plan - Concept plan for 136 lots on 81.4 acres at TMS: B2750000084. Zoning: Conservation. Owner: Lennar Carolinas LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Chris Magaldi, Magaldi.c@tandh.com

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

July 3: Take 5 Oil – Site plan for a Take 5 Oil facility on 1.155 acres at 404 Spring Hollow Drive. TMS: B2670000071. Applicant: Advanced Engineering Consultants. Contact: Russ Folsom, russf@aecengineer.com . Results: Revise and return.

RESULTS: BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS - SITE DESIGN

July 2: 100 Coastal Drive, Daniel Island - Request a variance from Sec. 54-327 to allow the removal of 24 protected trees. TMS# 275-00-00-185. Owner: HP 2000DI LLC. Applicant: Megan Smith. Results: Approved. See the complete story at thedanielislandnews.com.