DI’s Brookes joins Beacon Community Bank

Kevin Brookes is the new senior vice president and mortgage loan officer at Beacon Community Bank.

Brookes has been in the mortgage business for 30 years.

He and his wife, Catherine, moved to Daniel Island 22 years ago and are actively involved in the community.

Beacon Community Bank specializes in conforming and jumbo lending with construction loans, lot loans, condo loans, and equity lines.

Brookes’ office will be located at the Beacon branch at 20 Fairchild Street on Daniel Island.