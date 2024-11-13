DI ‘angel’ brings meals to the needy

Some call her Mary Nemeth, but to a few local families, she’s Santa Claus.

For five years, the Daniel Island resident has spent the holidays ensuring area families have a warm meal to celebrate the season.

With the support of the Daniel Island Moms Facebook group, Nemeth organizes full Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter meals for families who may appear stable on the outside but are struggling behind the scenes.

This Thanksgiving, she plans to deliver meals to 26 families who are “working hard but living paycheck to paycheck.”

Nemeth first noticed the needs of local families when she joined the PTA at Philip Simmons High School.

“It became evident that many kids were getting free or reduced lunch,” she said.

When the pandemic struck, she reached out to the school, eventually providing meals and supplies to 55 homes each week, with donations from the Moms group.

“People knew me from being PTO president at the Daniel Island School, so I posted on Facebook,” she recalled. “Very quickly, my garage became a pantry.”

After COVID-19 settled down, Nemeth continued giving during the holidays. Today, her Thanksgiving packages are filled with all the fixin’s, including a turkey, vegetables, stuffing, canned corn, rolls, potatoes, and a pie. This year’s donations will also come with a $50 gift card for all 26 families made possible by the Daniel Island moms’ generosity.

“What I love about it is that it’s so anonymous,” she said. “People don’t really need to know who it’s going to; They just know that they are giving grace to other families.”

Despite the time she devotes during Thanksgiving week, she humbly credits her faith and the community.

“People say, ‘Oh Mary, you’re the angel on Daniel Island.’ I’m really not. I feel like an invitation to be involved in something bigger than us, to realize what’s so close to us.”

Nemeth meets the families at the Publix on Clements Ferry Road or delivers meals directly to their doorsteps. During Christmas, she adapts by giving gift cards so families can shop personally.

“One thing I’ve learned is that it’s more meaningful when families can pick out gifts they really want,” she said.

Seeing the holidays come to life through her efforts is what motivates Nemeth to continue the donations each year.

“There’s one family I’ve helped for years, and their little boy, now a middle-schooler, waits for me every Christmas,” she said. “When he sees me coming, he says, ‘Here comes our Santa Claus!’ It brings me to tears because I’ve watched him grow and it’s just so beautiful. I’m so thankful. I could never do the work without our good stewards on the island.”

Just when Nemeth thinks about stepping back, her commitment to helping others keeps her returning each year.

“I just keep feeling called to do it. My mom always says we’re all just walking each other to heaven… I hope that’s what I sprinkle into the Moms Facebook page. I’m a mama with a garage full of turkeys because 26 amazing families stepped up to say, ‘I want another family to have a meal on their table.’”