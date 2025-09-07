DI Animal Hospital ‘rocks’ summer fun with scavenger hunt contest

Summer is the perfect time to explore Daniel Island’s landscapes. So many sights to see, you just might miss the artwork on rocks hidden in plain sight throughout the community.

Inspired by the painted rocks people leave for others to find, the Daniel Island Animal Hospital decided to engage the community by having a rock-finding raffle this summer.

“It felt like a simple, creative way to spread some joy. Plus, it’s something kids and adults can both enjoy,” said hospital administrator Eve Hosking.

“We wanted to do something that brought the community together in a fun way. Our community means a lot to us! We see so many of our patients on walks around the island and thought it would be fun to look for rocks at the same time.”

The search for colorful rocks and the thrill of discovery might just promise a summer filled with joy and memories for all ages. Hosking said the colorful treasures should be easy to find.

“No need to dig – if you stick to the paths, you’re on the right track! You will know it’s one of ours because it will say DIAH on it.”

When you find a DIAH rock, snap a picture, and tag Daniel Island Animal Hospital on its social media pages to be entered into a raffle. You can also text or call the office at 843-881-7228.

Hosking’s daughters, Maeve, 6, and Nola, 3, are the artists behind the rocks, and have been hard at work, but still having fun.

“I love it! I love painting rocks,” Nola said.

Their dad, hospital owner Dr. Matthew Hosking, hides the rocks during his walks throughout the island. Maeve is grateful for her father’s help but wants to do more. “I want to hide them too,” she said joyfully.

“We will draw a winner on August 8, before school starts back!” Hosking said.

“Let the hunt begin, and happy summer from all of us at Daniel Island Animal Hospital!”

The winner will get to choose between a 21-and-older gift basket filled with spirits or a basket filled with local gift cards.

The spirits basket includes bottles of Blanton’s Bourbon, Caymus, Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Viognier, and Veuve Clicquot Champagne, along with wine glasses and Glencairn whiskey glasses.

The gift card basket will have $300 in gift cards from local Daniel Island shops and hot spots, including Blondies Bagels & Cafe, Island Expressions, Lucia’s Premium Pet, Mac’s Place, The Joyful Florist, the Daniel Island Barber Shop, Sermet’s Courtyard, Orlando’s Pizza, Baskin-Robbins, and Buck’s Deli & Market.

This family-friendly event was developed not only to celebrate creativity and community bonding but also to aid a noble cause through the Angel Fund. Hosking said to increase your odds of winning, you can also buy an entry ticket for $10.

“A hundred percent of proceeds go to our Angel Fund, which helps pets in need. Stop in for an additional entry,” she said.

The winner will also get to choose a dog or cat basket filled with goodies, plus a $50 pet care coupon to use during a visit to DIAH.