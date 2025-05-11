DI author shoots for the ‘Brightest Stars’ with debut novel

Before she ever wrote about archangels, Daniel Island native Kristina Woodward was just a girl with her nose buried in "Percy Jackson" books and her head somewhere among the stars.

Now, at 24, she’s bringing her own constellation to life with her debut fantasy novel, “Brightest Stars: A Constellation Series,” a modern myth about identity, destiny, and the divine hiding in plain sight.

“It feels surreal. Like it’s almost not happening,” Woodward said. “I started this world during Thanksgiving in 2020, (in the) middle of my sophomore year in college, so it’s been almost five years in the making, and it took two years to write it. When I sent in the manuscript after multiple rounds of edits, I almost didn’t want to turn it in because that meant this project, my baby, was finally done. No more last-minute touches. Nothing. But now I’m more excited about sharing it all with everyone.”

In "Brightest Stars," five strangers – Gabrielle, Rafael, Uri, Mike, and Luci – discover they’re the modern-day incarnations of archangels. Armed with wings, weapons, and destiny, they must learn to trust one another as they uncover the mysteries within Mont-Saint-Michel (an island village in Normandy, France).

“The series had started off as a lost princess story idea, and I was looking for a castle to be my inspiration for the main setting,” Woodward said. “I kept coming across Mont-Saint-Michel, which, despite looking like a castle, is actually a historical abbey.

"I dove down into research about the place, and the plot idea changed from a lost princess to young adult strangers finding this new identity of theirs being archangel descendants. The history of the abbey being named after Saint Michael, the lead archangel, really inspired this world.”

As a lifelong bookworm, Woodward’s love of mythology and fantasy runs deep. “The ‘Percy Jackson’ series is actually what got me into reading,” she said. “Set in a real-life place, it deals with Greek mythology but with its own fantasy spin in modern life. In all my books, I love to write in the modern world, research real locations, and get into the setting of where my characters live.”

The same girl who once scribbled stories in Daniel Island coffee shops is now preparing for her first book signing at Mount Pleasant’s Barnes & Noble in Towne Center on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Woodward, who’s been dreaming of publication since she was a kid running around the island’s parks, credits her coastal surroundings as a source of inspiration.

“I think growing up in Charleston, a city full of rich history, has made me love history,” she said. “When using real places in my writing, I want to make sure it’s all accurate. As locals know, Daniel Island can be so nice to work outside when the weather’s right. I always tried to work at a park or coffee shop to give me peace of mind.”

Her message for readers is as bright as her debut’s title: “I hope readers take away all the humor my characters have. That you can join this found family. That even in a real-world setting, you can find the magic and fantasy that make you escape from the real world.”