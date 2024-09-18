DI Beach/River Sweep is back on!

In a race against time, organizers for the Daniel Island Beach/River Sweep announced three weeks ago they were on the search for a site captain to take over the reins from former coordinator Andrea Kelly, who had stepped down after 10 years.

Without a site captain, the annual beach sweep would have been postponed, or at worst, cancelled this year.

To the rescue is new site captain Claire Law.

“I’d participated in previous years,” Law said, “and was amazed at the amount of litter that goes unnoticed, and offered to help.”

The Beach/River Sweep, organized by the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, is the state’s largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, marshes, and waterways every third Saturday in September.

Law decided to take over after learning Kelly would no longer lead the sweep. She encourages everyone to show up.

“I hope that families will come out with their children, and they will see that little hands too can help keep the world clean,” Law said.

“I hope that teens and their parents will use the time to engage in a project together. Students can (even) gain credit hours for their work!”

Now that the sweep is back on, and with a bit of a last minute notice, organizers are urgently recruiting and encouraging volunteers for the 35th Annual Beach/River Sweep in an effort to keep the Wando River shoreline off Daniel Island looking clean and healthy.

Volunteers can look for tables set up on the gravel path across from Waterfront Park to register and check-in.

In order to get closer to the marshes where trash and waste hide, sweepers will hit the shore at low tide, which is 2 p.m., and the sweep will conclude around 4 p.m.

Organizers caution older volunteers not to risk picking up the big pieces of trash while walking on the beach, and are advising younger helpers to pick litter around the sidewalks, bushes, and trails.

Other tips for the sweep:

● All are welcome. No advanced registration required; just show up.

● Wear a hat, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes, long pants and sleeves, and bug spray.

● Bring water to keep hydrated.

● South Carolina Sea Grants will provide garbage bags and some gloves. Bring your own plastic gloves, if possible, and a trash picker if you have one.

● Bring a pen or pencil! Tally Forms will be provided to keep track of the type of litter you collect.

● Participation counts for service hours, so organizers ask youb to bring your volunteer form, or you can use theirs.

● One research credit can be awarded to one or two students willing to collate and present the data.

● The event is sponsored, in part, by the Sea Grant Consortium, SCDNR, and the Daniel Island Community Fund.

If you’d like to participate, show up prior to the 2 p.m. sweep to register. If you have questions, please contact DI site captain Claire Law at EduAveClaire@gmail.com

Patrick Villegas contributed to this article.