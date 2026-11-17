Constance Reger was spending the day at the Coastal Carolina Fair with a group of Daniel Island seniors when she explained what she loves most about her job.

“It's really just the laughter I get to hear with the residents,” Reger said. “Just sitting there, listening to them and letting them pour their hearts out or hearing their history and laughing with them and making sure that they're enjoying each day as much as possible.”

As executive director of Revela Assisted Living on Daniel Island, Reger knows caregiving involves far more than helping residents through their daily routines. It's also about the relationships that develop along the way, some of which make saying goodbye especially difficult.

November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize those caring for aging or ill loved ones and the challenges that come with that responsibility. For professional caregivers like Reger, the month also offers an opportunity to share what the work is like and how families can find support.

Reger has worked with seniors throughout the Lowcountry and joined Revela about a year ago after working in Summerville. She said staffing remains one of the industry's biggest challenges, particularly following the pandemic.

“COVID really scared people, and when that happened, we had a lot of people drop out of healthcare. Now we're starting to see more and more people who are getting back into healthcare,” she said.

Caregivers and administrators sometimes work 50 to 60 hours a week, and Reger said families may not realize how emotionally invested they become in residents.

“When we lose a senior, just like when the families lose them, it hits us too,” she said. “A lot of times families don't realize how much of our hearts really get put into their loved ones. I think if they realized that, they would be more apt to bring their loved ones into the communities.”

Some of her most memorable experiences have come while sitting beside residents who had no family members nearby.

“I've literally held their hands as they're dying because there was nobody there for them. To me, it's the fulfillment of knowing when I lay my head down at night, I have made their lives better in some way, shape, or form.”

There are lighter moments, too, including outings like the recent trip to the fair.

“That's my goal – to bring smiles to their faces. Like at the fair today, we're making sure our residents are still getting to enjoy a normal life, still laughing and talking and getting to joke with them.”