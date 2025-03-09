DI church hosts Back to School Cookout and Shoe Drive

For more than five years, the Church of the Holy Spirit on Daniel Island has partnered with the Humanities Foundation to host its annual Back to School Cookout and Shoe Drive.

The Charleston-based nonprofit group provides affordable and workforce housing to families in the Lowcountry. This year’s gathering included food, fellowship, and a jump castle, and children received a brand-new pair of shoes in the exact size, color, and brand they requested for the school year.

“Jesus teaches us to love our neighbors,” Reverend Jonathan Bennett said. “My hope is that they know that someone loves them and cares for them even in the toughest of times.”