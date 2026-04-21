DI Concert in the Park returns May 9 with bluegrass, jazz lineup

Bluegrass, jazz, and a packed lawn – Daniel Island’s Concert in the Park is turning up the volume again this May.

The Annual Concert in the Park, hosted by the Daniel Island Community Fund, returns to Smythe Park on Saturday, May 9, from 5 to 9 p.m., offering live music, food, and community gathering under the oaks. Free and open to the public, the event invites residents to settle into spring and enjoy a two-part lineup that keeps the energy going all evening long.

“We are very excited for this year's concert in the park,” said Marla Chalfie of the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association. “This year's concert will feature new performers.” The DamRite Bluegrass Band will play from 5 to 7 p.m., and the Charleston Jazz Express, featuring Zandrina Dunning, will play 7-9 p.m.

Kicking things off, The DamRites will bring their blend of traditional bluegrass and modern string-band style to the stage. A familiar name in the Charleston music scene, the group is known for putting a fresh spin on classic songs, often turning casual listeners into dancers before the sun goes down.

Up next is Charleston Jazz Express, led by Maestro Robert Lewis, who will take over with a high-energy set alongside vocalist Zandrina Dunning.

“The Charleston Jazz Express plays music across all genres and should please all age groups and get everyone moving!” Chalfie said.

Dunning, a Charleston-based vocalist with more than 20 years of experience, has performed alongside Grammy Award-winning artists and created her own production platform, The ZD Experience, featuring tribute shows to icons like Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin. She also co-founded the P.U.R.E. Concert Series and works within Charleston County schools to bring music education to students.

While the performers may be new to the annual event, the overall feel will remain the same. “The Concert in the Park has been a favorite event of island residents for many years, and the winning formula is the good music and the community coming together,” Chalfie said.

Food trucks will be on-site throughout the evening, offering options including Burgers and Freys, Butter Chicken, Braised and Glazed, City Sliders, Holy City Popcorn, Holy City Italian Ice, Pizza Da Michelina, Shaka Shrimp, Vibrant Vegan Alkaline Meals, Wrap & Bowl Factory, and more. Guests are also welcome to bring their own picnic.

“This event has been a long-standing tradition on Daniel Island, and it's the best kickoff to spring,” Chalfie said. “It brings families and friends together for an evening of dancing and camaraderie and reminds us why Daniel Island is a special place to live.”