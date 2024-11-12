DI Cub Scouts, Oaks residents join in festive holiday caroling

Daniel Island’s Cub Scout Pack 519, along with older Scouts from Troop 519, made a special visit to the Oaks senior living community on Dec. 2, and filled the dining room with seasonal spirit as they sang holiday carols to the residents.

Shortly after Oaks residents had finished their meals, the Scouts, with Santa hats perched on their heads and lyric sheets in hand, performed a mix of Christmas carols and Hanukkah songs.

Holiday favorites included “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” along with renditions of “The Dreidel Song” and “Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah.”

“The highlight of the night came when the Scouts invited the residents to join in,” Pack 519 Cubmaster Matt Levin said. “I think there was a genuine feedback loop of happiness between the Cubs and the residents. The Cubs’ energy level and excitement rose with each song, and everyone was having a ton of fun once the residents joined in.”

Levin said the Cub caroling has turned into a yearly tradition, as the musical event has been part of the pack’s calendar for more than a decade.

“This was a great experience for both the Cub Scouts and the residents at the Oaks,” he said. “The Cubs learned the value of service before self and of giving back to the community. It was personally rewarding for me to see the joy the Cubs spread reflected on the residents’ faces.”