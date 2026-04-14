DI dad tees off to improve children's animated shows with Captivated Kids

What if the next blockbuster for kids wasn’t just flashy but values-driven, faith-friendly, and made right here in Charleston?

That’s the idea behind Captivated Kids, a nonprofit that has become a platform for creating animated content that parents can trust and kids actually want to watch.

It started with Chris Langlois, a Daniel Island dad, who hit a wall during COVID-19. “My daughters were watching content that was either entertaining but empty or values-driven but poorly produced,” he recalled. “There was a clear gap. Instead of complaining, I decided to help create something better.”

Since then, Captivated Kids has grown into more than a personal project. Collaborations with Butch Hartman, creator of Nickelodeon TV series “Danny Phantom” and “Fairly Odd Parents,” and Charleston’s Moondog Animation have brought ambitious projects like the upcoming feature “Hi-5” to life.

“We’re not trying to be alternative content,” Langlois said. “We’re aiming to set the standard.”

This growth is fueled in part by the Captivated Kids Charity Golf Outing, set for Monday, May 4, at Coosaw Creek Country Club in North Charleston.

The event is far from your average fundraiser: attendees can try their hand at a celebrity long drive inspired by “Happy Gilmore,” shoot off an air cannon sponsored by the clothing company Mugsy, compete for prizes, and network, while directly supporting animation projects organizers say could reach children worldwide.

“It’s competitive, fun, and purpose-driven, all in one,” Langlois said. “People don’t just show up; they buy into the mission. Funds raised have directly supported animation development, and partnerships have formed that are accelerating our growth.”

Locally, organizers said Captivated Kids is creating jobs, fostering creative partnerships, and positioning Charleston as a place where world-class animation can be made. Globally, their content aims to equip kids with stories that teach courage, integrity, and purpose.

Langlois sees the vision expanding far beyond a single golf course.

“We want to give kids stories that shape how they think, act, and grow,” he said. “In Charleston, we’re building something the community can be proud of. And this is just the beginning.”

Captivated Kids Charity Golf Outing