DI daycare expansion, Cainhoy gas station up for city review

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Jan. 8: Cainhoy Del Webb – Proposed preliminary plat and road construction plans for future 87-unit single-family development on 93.2 acres at 2501 Bay Strip Drive, Cainhoy. TMS: B2620000088. Owner: Pulte Home Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Steven Roach at roach.s@gtandh.com.

Jan. 8: Point Hope Tract 7 – Phase 2 – Proposed preliminary plat and road construction plans for future 122-unit single-family development on 52.6 acres at 350 Curvy Creek Drive, Cainhoy. TMS: B2620000009. Owner: Ashton Charleston Residential LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: James Thomas at Thomas.j@tandh.com.

Jan. 8: Church of the Holy Spirit Daycare Addition – Proposed addition to existing church daycare facility on 1.4 acres at 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island. TMS: B2750000165. Owner: Church of the Holy Spirit Daniel Island Inc. Applicant: C Baker Engineering, LLC. Contact: Jessica Meyers at jessica@cbakerengineering.com.

Jan. 8: Parker's Kitchen – Proposed gas station with a convenience store and associated site improvements at 510 Everly St., Cainhoy. TMS: B2710001035. Owner: Cato Ad Holdings Ltd. Applicant: Foresite Group, LLC. Contact: Patrick Monaghan at pmonaghan@fg-inc.net.