DI duo builds Turkey Trot tradition

Every Thanksgiving, while many are busy preparing stuffing or Googling how long it takes to defrost a turkey, others – like Daniel Island residents Julie Trost and Krista Santangelo – are up early, lacing up their sneakers for a chilly morning run.

For the fourth consecutive year, the duo will host their annual Turkey Trot at Smythe Lake, inviting neighbors to join for a morning of community spirit, lighthearted exercise, and pre-feast calorie-burning.

The island neighbors launched the tradition in 2021, inspired by Santangelo’s childhood memories of Thanksgiving morning in Fairfield, Connecticut. After moving to Daniel Island, she noticed there wasn’t an organized Turkey Trot nearby, and with a nudge from Trost, the pair decided to create one themselves.

“When Krista expressed interest in doing one, there was no way I wasn’t going to help make that happen for her,” Trost said. “We talked about what we wanted to get out of the trot – to move our bodies, spend time with friends, and get out of the house for a bit before we all hunker down in our kitchen for hours.”

Held at Pirate Park, Turkey Trot participants gather at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. The event offers something for everyone: Adults can enjoy a walk around Smythe Lake, while a few dedicated runners tackle a 5K loop. The morning ends with a children’s race on the Smythe Lake lawn, complete with prizes for the kids and a 15-foot finish line banner that has grown with each year.

“It’s the best feeling to know you created something out of nothing, and the joy those kiddos have on their faces as they sprint and break through the finish line is pretty priceless,” Santaneglo said.

The Turkey Trot’s charm lies not only in its friendly competition but in its ability to bring a moment of simplicity to an otherwise busy holiday.

“The holidays are packed with stress and to-do lists, and I think Thanksgiving morning has now just become a really nice escape from that, if only for about an hour and a half, to get some fresh air, exercise, eat and drink yummy treats, and just make sweet memories with friends, family, and the kiddos,” Santangelo said.

Beyond the fun and fitness, the event also brings the community together for a good cause.

Each year, Trost and Santangelo incorporate a charitable element, collecting items for local causes like coat drives or stuffed animals. This year’s trot will likely focus on raising supplies for hurricane relief efforts in western North Carolina, Trost said. “I think we are all so grateful for the lives that we are living here on Daniel Island, so it makes sense to give back a bit when we can.”

The pair encourages others to embrace the Turkey Trot tradition, whether joining the Daniel Island group or starting their own.

“If anyone wants to start an official trot, we are here for it!” Trost said. “Family in town? Bring ’em! Just a simple group text can get the tradition going.”

For Santangelo, the Turkey Trot has become a way to honor her late parents.

“Thanksgiving was always a special time with my family, and the trot keeps that tradition alive,” she said. “Julie was probably the first friend I made on Daniel Island, and her support has been unforgettable. I know my parents would be so incredibly proud and impressed at what this trot has become.”