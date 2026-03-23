DI egg hunt slated for March 29

The Daniel Island Easter Egg Hunt is set for Sunday, March 29 in Smythe Park.

The event will be a fun afternoon filled with an egg hunt, games, face painting, balloon art, DJ, a chance to snap a picture with the Easter Bunny, community vendors and more.

The event starts at 3 p.m. with the egg hunt starting at 3:30 p.m. and concludes at 5 p.m.

Participants need to register to be a part of the Easter Egg Hunt, where kids will have a chance to search for and collect up to 12 eggs filled with candy and toys. Register online.

Bring your own basket and be prepared for a fun time. Organizers said if the weather does not permit the outside egg hunt, they will have an alternate pick up date to pick up your eggs.

Conducted by Point Hope Presbyterian Church and Daniel Island Young Life, the event is sponsored by the Daniel Island Community Fund. All proceeds from the event benefit Young Life on Daniel Island & Clements Ferry.

For more information on Point Hope Presbyterian Church, call Matt at 404-906-3381, email matt@pointhopepres.com or visit the website.