DI entrepreneur launches AI pet wellness app

A Daniel Island entrepreneur has officially launched an AI-powered pet wellness app created to help pet owners better understand their animals’ health.

CompanAIn, created by founder and island resident Michelle Wiltse, is designed to bridge the gap between veterinary visits. Wiltse said it's designed to give owners a clearer, more complete picture of their pet’s health over time.

“Early response has been deeply human,” Wiltse said. “Pet owners tell us they feel relief, like they finally have a way to hold their companion’s health story in one place without trying to piece it together.”

The platform allows users to create a profile for their dog, cat, or horse and upload everything from vet records and lab results to medications and daily observations. From there, CompanAIn organizes the information into a living health timeline, helping owners track patterns and changes in a way that’s easy to understand.

“It’s designed to feel intuitive. You can quickly see what’s stable, what’s changing, and what questions are worth bringing to your veterinarian,” Wiltse said.

The app uses AI that analyzes hundreds of data points across a pet’s history and day-to-day life, identifying patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“That means CompanAIn can help owners notice subtle drift earlier, stay organized between appointments, and share a clearer snapshot with their veterinarian,” Wiltse said. “We are very intentional – CompanAIn does not diagnose or replace a veterinarian.”

Wiltse said the app is a natural fit for Daniel Island.

“Daniel Island is a community that genuinely prioritizes wellness, and that absolutely includes our pets,” she said. “Whether someone is just trying to stay proactive with routine care, managing a chronic condition, or juggling records from multiple vets, CompanAIn helps keep the pet’s story clear and easy to act on.”

Wiltse said she is also focused on building local connections, with plans to collaborate with veterinarians and pet-focused organizations in the area.