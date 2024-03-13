DI Exchange Club to award student perseverance with $2,500 scholarship

Getting through high school is a battle of its own, but for some students, the toughest challenges are often fought outside of school.

To recognize the resilience of local high school seniors, the Daniel Island Exchange Club will award the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Scholarship to a graduating senior living in the 29492 area code.

The ACE Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship given each year that focuses on acknowledging students who have overcome significant challenges, such as physical, emotional, or social obstacles requiring inner strength and perseverance.

“It’s not specifically an academic award,” said Cheryl Herzog, a board member at the Daniel Island Exchange Club. “It’s given to a student who has had to overcome something in their lives, be it physical challenges, emotional, social, language-related issues, even child abuse. We’ve seen it all.”

Each spring, the Exchange Club sends out scholarship applications to local guidance counselors from high schools that include Bishop England, Philip Simmons High School, Academic Magnet, Palmetto Christian Academy, and Crown Leadership Academy.

Students apply by writing a short essay of no more than 500 words, explaining the challenges they have overcome and how their experiences have shaped their future outlook.

The application deadline is March 31, and the winner will be announced in April.

First initiated in 2017, the scholarship has grown from a $1,000 award to its current $2,500.

Funding for the ACE Scholarship comes from the sale of honor banners displayed on lampposts around Daniel Island.

These banners, featuring names and service details of veterans, active duty military, first responders, police, and fire fighters, serve as a visual tribute to those who have contributed to the community.

“There’s still a lot of lampposts that could use a nice honor banner,” said Herzog. “They’re up for 100 days a year, so it’s a really nice tribute to whoever you’d like to honor and it helps fund the ACE Scholarship for the students.”

The honor banners are displayed from Memorial Day through Sept. 11 and are good for 5 years.

To support the next ACE Scholarship winner and honor local heroes, you can purchase a banner by visiting the Exchange Club’s website and programs: dixchangeclub.org/programs.

High school seniors residing in the 29492 area code who wish to apply for the ACE Scholarship can contact their guidance counselor for details regarding the essay application process. The $2,500 award will go toward the winner’s college tuition.