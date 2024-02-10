DI family sets sail on year-long Caribbean journey

Have you ever fantasized about sailing off to escape the everyday, jumping off a waterfall into crystal clear water, or floating down an exotic river?

One Daniel Island family is making that fantasy dream a reality.

This summer, the Sherry family of four set sail on Liquid Sunshine, their Lagoon 450-foot Catamaran, to cruise the Caribbean and the Bahamas for a year – and possibly more!

Before starting on this epic expedition, former U.S. Marine Mornee Sherry said the longest he lived on a boat was four days. His wife, Jenn, and their two sons, Atticus, 11, and Nixon, 8, never spent more than a day at a time on a boat. After doing a trial run on a charter to test the waters, the family decided to take the plunge and set sail.

“The sail down to Grenada from St. Thomas was epic,” Mornee said. “We jumped off waterfalls, water tubed down a river, experienced Grenada’s Carnival—which was amazing. Just so many new experiences.”

In addition to a hands-on education, the parents are using online courses from the nonprofit educational organization Khan Academy and curriculum from the South Carolina Homeschool Accountability Association to keep up their children’s studies during the family expedition. The water journey also means endless opportunities for physical education.

“Of course, PE has a whole new meaning! Nixon loves snorkeling and cliff jumping. Atticus just passed his SCUBA certification down here in Grenada and has already done some incredible dives. Videos are on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube,” Mornee said.

Both boys are South Carolina state champs in competitive swimming on Daniel Island, and their love of competition continues at sea. The two are currently swimming with the Grenada national team.

“To be honest, we wanted to give our family an adventure to never forget and take a break from a life that seemed to be repeating itself daily. The experiences our boys are getting are offering so much life experience that just cannot be taught in a classroom.”

Even with the adventure, the family sometimes misses Daniel Island.

Both children have made new friends, but miss the old. Atticus also misses fast food and his favorite restaurants, while brother Nixon misses Nerf gun fights, riding bikes, McDonald’s, and Sky Zone. Jenn misses golf carting, concerts, Lowcountry food, and driving—but not the traffic.

Time at sea can be vastly different from the Daniel Island days, but Mornee said they’ve traded convenience for quality.

“Our family is so much tighter, happier, and ready to take on any challenges as a team. To me, that is invaluable. I can imagine my boys being asked in an interview in the future, What makes you unique?’ and they can reply, ‘I’ve spent over a year at sea, visited many countries, learned many cultures, and have thousands of miles under my belt whilst sailing the world.’”

Follow the Sherry family adventures on Instagram and Facebook at SV Liquid Sunshine.