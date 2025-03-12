DI friends, mothers organize Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 7

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be collecting toys on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m., at the New Realm Brewing Company.

It's a chance to make a difference in a Charleston child’s life, who could wake up without a single gift under the tree, by bringing an unwrapped toy and spreading some joy this holiday during the Toys for Tots extravaganza.

Daniel Island friends Hart Peary and Christina Coscia partnered with Bumble Bee Blinds of the Lowcountry and New Realm to fill a truck with toys for the over 3,000 children in need. Peary was confident that the two businesses were the perfect combo to create a successful event.

“New Realm has always opened its doors for fundraisers that support children and families across South Carolina, and Bumble Bee Blinds of the Lowcountry has proudly hosted successful Toys for Tots drives.”

Home Simplified, Coscia’s Daniel Island-based home organization company, is focused on giving back to the community and is active in the upcoming event.

“I'm passionate about donating my time and resources to nonprofits throughout South Carolina," Coscia said.

For the co-chairs, Toys for Tots has special meaning. Charities that help children are a top priority as they are both mothers who have experienced grief and loss.

“Our friendship began when our sons became friends in kindergarten, and through that connection, we found comfort and understanding in each other's experiences." Peary said. "Together, we want to teach our children the true gift of giving to help them recognize how fortunate they are to be here, and how powerful it is to use that privilege to make a difference.”

Peary lost her 9-year-old son, Charlie, four years ago. Since then, her mission has been to bring happiness to children facing grief and trauma.

“Since losing my son, Charlie, I’ve made it my mission to give back to the many nonprofit organizations that brought our family so much support and joy," Peary said.

"We only had eight Christmas mornings with Charlie; it was his favorite holiday. I’ll forever be grateful that we were able to put presents under our tree and see his smile on those mornings.”

Peary appreciates being part of the Daniel Island community, which she recognizes for its kindness and generosity.

“Life can be complicated and unpredictable, but what grounds us is the ability to give back. By sharing our experiences and supporting our community, we hope to show our children and our neighbors that compassion and generosity can create real change.”

She added that every act of giving, no matter how small, can make an impact. “Doing this in honor of Charlie's memory brings true heart to our cause and reminds us of the most beautiful gift of all – the gift of hope and connection we share with our community to make a difference for a child.”