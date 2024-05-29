DI GOP hosts republican candidates

The Daniel Island GOP Club hosted a Republican-only forum at the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community on May 20, providing candidates with a platform to share their policies ahead of South Carolina’s primary elections on Tuesday, June 11.

GOP candidates vying for U.S. Congress, the South Carolina senate, the Berkeley County auditor, treasurer, and county council took to the podium to speak at the morning event.

Nancy Mace, seeking re-election in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, highlighted her efforts in resolving local infrastructure issues like the Beresford Creek Bridge permitting process, which was expedited through direct intervention with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

On broader legislative matters, Mace said she supports bills such as the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, which she introduced in April. The bill seeks to deport illegal immigrants convicted of domestic violence or sex crimes.

“I want to dare the left to vote against women and kids,” she said.

Catherine Templeton, who is also running for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, positioned herself as a conservative alternative to Mace.

As a former South Carolina labor secretary and DHEC director, Templeton emphasized her role in enforcing the state’s immigration laws.

“When I was your labor secretary, we actually wrote, drafted, passed, and enforced what has been called the toughest immigration law in the nation.”

Bill Young, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and the South Carolina state director for the Veteran Golfers Association, is also running for the 1st Congressional District seat, but did not attend the forum.

Brian Adams, running for re-election in the District 44 state senate seat, noted what he said sets him apart from other candidates. “I’m the only law enforcement officer that sits on the Senate floor.”

Adams detailed his support of the six-week heartbeat bill, open carry laws, significant tax cuts, and expedited officer training.

Shawn Pinkston, a U.S. Army veteran and former prosecutor, is also vying for District 44. He stated his commitment to improving traffic infrastructure and supporting law enforcement.

“We have to get (Interstate) 526 projects right. I will focus on improving our traffic rules because congestion has chipped away at our quality of life year after year,” he said.

Molly Owens-John is running for Berkeley County auditor. Owens-John is the current deputy county auditor, and said with nearly 17 years of experience in the auditor’s office, she emphasized her hands-on knowledge of secure taxpayer systems and plans to enhance the office’s efficiency and security.

Running against her for auditor is Wilson Baggett, Berkeley County’s director of the Real Property Services Office and a member of various state associations. He noted his work with local leaders and pointed out “government inefficiencies.”

“Government should work for you. It should be convenient for us. What I’m willing to do is try new things to make life better for the taxpayer,” he said.

Lori Glover, running for re-election as Berkeley County treasurer, highlighted her nearly 33 years of service in office and looks forward to continuing to serve the county.

Jarrod Brooks, president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association, is running for Berkeley County Council District 2 and trying to “keep the seat on Daniel Island.”

As the owner of Cruise Control Driving School, Brooks said his main job is to look for ways to do things more efficiently and profitably.

“While you can’t run a government like a business, you can bring along the same tenants that make you successful,” he said. “That’s one of the things I would love to bring to Berkeley County – to help that existing team do what they do better.”

Timothy Sedgwick of Hanahan, who is also running for Berkeley County council, was invited to but did not attend the forum.