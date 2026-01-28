As DI grows, so does the noise. Who controls the volume?

Noise is part of the soundtrack of Daniel Island, from sold-out concerts at Credit One Stadium to the rumble of construction equipment shaping the island’s next neighborhood. Add in beeping delivery trucks, the rumble of car shows, and early-morning lawn crews, it’s no surprise residents occasionally ask: how much noise is too much?

The short answer? It depends – on the time, the source, and who has jurisdiction.

Daniel Island follows Berkeley County’s noise ordinance, updated in 2021, which defines noise as “any sound that is either loud, boisterous, unpleasant, unreasonable or that causes a disturbance of the public peace.”

The ordinance prohibits unnecessary or unusually loud noise that is prolonged or unnatural in time and lists common culprits, including amplified music, construction, yelling, vehicle exhaust, fireworks, and “any other loud or unnatural noise that would be a discomfort to any residence.”

Generally, normal residential noise is permitted between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Construction and demolition are allowed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, unless otherwise permitted. Vehicular music cannot be plainly audible from 50 feet away or inside another residence.

Enforcement falls to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, with penalties ranging from $100 to $500 fines and up to 30 days in jail.

On Daniel Island, the Property Owners’ Association is often the first stop for concerns, but not always the enforcer.

“In general terms, how noise or nuisance concerns are handled really depends on the nature of each individual issue,” said Tony Elder, DIPOA director of operations. “Many noise matters, such as concerts or amplified events, fall under the city’s jurisdiction and are governed by their ordinances.

“Because of the numerous variables involved, each situation is evaluated on a case by case basis,” Elder said. “Fortunately, noise complaints on Daniel Island are quite rare, as our property owners are very considerate.”

Perhaps the most high-profile source of sound is Credit One Stadium, home to major concerts and sporting events like the annual Charleston Open. According to general manager Chris Meany, compliance is key.

“All events at Credit One Stadium are planned and operated in accordance with the city’s noise ordinance,” Meany said. “We work closely with event operators to manage sound and scheduling and have not received any noise-related complaints.”

“There are no standing exemptions and all shows are expected to comply with applicable noise requirements,” he added, noting that each event requires city approval.

Then there’s Ale & Octane Charleston, the monthly car show at New Realm Brewing that can draw around 1,000 vehicles. Team member Lindsay Johnson said organizers have made major changes over the years to reduce disruption.

“We have a no revving rule for the event, and burnouts or any form of dangerous acts are swiftly handled with a ticket and/or ban,” Johnson said. “We no longer have a DJ as people in the apartments could hear the music.”

Johnson acknowledged that noise complaints still happen but said, “If anyone objectively compared 2021 when we started to now, it is overall quieter… And most of that noise is coming from the interstate and the entrance and exit ramps.”