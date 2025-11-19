DI Historical Society announces Bill Payer History Hero Award

The Daniel Island Historical Society is seeking to honor individuals in the community who are working tirelessly to ensure the stories of the past remain in the present.

The nonprofit organization recently launched the Bill Payer History Hero Award, named in memory of a dedicated member of the DIHS Board of Directors who passed away in January. Payer served as communications chair and had previously worked to recognize local "History Heroes."

“Bill was a longtime member of the board of directors and a hardworking one!” said DIHS board member Valerie Miller. “He kept the website up to date, managed the mailing list, and contributed almost every day to our social media platforms. His frequency of postings certainly contributed to our organization’s growth and increased attendance at meetings. He is missed both for his steadfast dedication and his insight.”

DIHS President Beth Bush said, “Bill suggested during his tenure that an award be given by DIHS for the purpose of honoring individuals dedicated to the cause of history preservation and/or historical storytelling.

“At the time, honorees were simply called ‘History Heroes’ and Bill promoted them via our various communications channels. Thanks to Bill’s efforts towards this project, and the outpouring of contributions we received in his memory, we have renamed the award after Bill and added a monetary gift for recipients. Bill was, and always will be, a history hero to all of us.”

The new award will honor an individual who goes above and beyond the call of duty to advocate for the success of local history or preservation projects. The work can be a significant contribution to the preservation of a site or collection, and can include dedicated behind-the-scenes efforts to add to the community’s history.

According to the award’s stated mission, it will “annually recognize a community member whose contributions have advanced and sustained the quality, focus, community awareness, and preservation of local history.”

“Dale Carnegie once said ‘You never achieve success unless you like what you are doing,’” said Zach Payer, Bill’s son and a member of the award committee. “My dad loved working with the Daniel Island Historical Society and his family is honored there will be an award in recognition of his passion for his community and history.”

Nominations for the 2026 Bill Payer History Hero Award must be made by Nov. 30. The nominee must be a resident of Charleston County or Berkeley County – with major consideration given to projects and residents in the Daniel Island and Cainhoy Peninsula area. The first award recipient will be announced in January 2026.