DI January real estate sales range from $356,500 to over $3 million

Twenty-four homes sold on Daniel Island in January. As of Feb. 7, there were 69 homes listed for sale. Of those, there were 30 active listings and 39 listings were under contract. The total sales volume for the month was $39,768,900.

The bulk of the homes sold in January were over $1 million with many of them in the $2-3 million range and higher. There were also a fair amount of properties sold under $1 million.

Renee Pote with Iron Gate Realty credits the increase in the price range of the sold homes in January to the fact that interest rates came down and it being the start of a new year. She also saw sellers being more accepting of the changing prices.

“For the first time, I would not call it a sellers’ market or a buyers’ market,” Pote said.

“Typically in a low inventory market, you have a sellers’ market but today’s buyers are more cautious and particular about spending their hard-earned money. We are finding that the average buyers are no longer willing to settle for the home that is lacking an open floor plan, or lacking a true office. They don’t want the extra bedroom or flex room and they are willing to keep searching or even waiting for that home to come on the market.”

HOMES SOLD IN JANUARY:

1147 Blakeway St. - $1,745,000

1225 Blakeway St. #608 - $495,000

240 Brailsford St. - $3,150,000

400 Bucksley Lane #107 - $356,500

190 Corn Planters St. - $1,245,000

162 Etiwan Park St. - $985,000

6116 Grand Council St. - $2,300,000

53 Iron Bottom Lane - $2,975,000

302 Island Park Drive - $1,600,000

18 Lafar St. - $3,450,000

384 Lesesne St. - $3,575,000

310 Longshore St. #646 - $944,500

149 Nobels Point St. - $3,650,000

145 Pier View St. #109 - $718,000

145 Pier View St. #413 - $750,000

1824 Pierce St. - $915,000

1706 Providence St. - $2,040,000

130 River Landing Dr. #5102 - $465,000

200 River Landing Dr. #D308 - $570,000

200 River Landing Dr. #F302 - $674,900

7044 Schooner St. - $990,000

1218 Smythe St. - $1,715,000

1143 Thrower St. - $625,000

11 Woodford St. - $3,835,000