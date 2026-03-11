DI Military Appreciation Gala honors veterans, helps hundreds find homes

When retired U.S. Navy Capt. Joe Delpino thinks about military service, he thinks about his father, who fought in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, and his father-in-law, who was just 23 years old when he flew paratroopers into Normandy on D-Day.

Those family stories give special meaning to an evening Delpino has helped bring to Daniel Island for more than a decade.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the Daniel Island Club will host its annual Military Appreciation Gala, a night when veterans and their families gather to celebrate their service and help fellow veterans still struggling after returning home.

The tradition began in 2015 and has since become a November fixture, welcoming guests from across the Lowcountry in recognition of National Veterans and Military Families Month.

“From a very personal perspective, that extreme gratitude is for my father who fought in three wars,” Delpino said, who is also a past president of the Exchange Club of Daniel Island.

The evening also supports Project ZERO, an Exchange Club initiative working toward a goal that once seemed almost impossible: making South Carolina the first state with no homeless veterans.

The initiative originally identified 419 veterans needing housing. According to the latest figures shared by Delpino, Project ZERO has since helped 979 veterans and 338 children of veterans get off the streets and into housing. The program reports a 91% success rate in keeping veterans housed.

“These heroes needed our help, and the community stepped in!” Delpino said.

Inside the ballroom, the evening will feature several traditions guests have come to expect, beginning with the Philip Simmons Color Guard presenting the colors.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mike Roller will lead a Missing Man Table tribute honoring prisoners of war and service members still missing in action.

Guests will also sing their military branches’ songs and watch a slideshow of photographs honoring service members from local families, including parents, grandparents and children.

Delpino describes the color guard ceremony as “a proud moment of respect that has the entire audience standing and beaming with national pride.”

Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 7 p.m. Music and dancing will follow, giving guests a chance to enjoy the celebration after the evening’s tributes.

The gala is open to the public, and guests are encouraged to invite friends or reserve tables together. Tickets start at $96 with discounts given to active duty and retired military.